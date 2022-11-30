Michigan State wide receivers Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman both received All-Big Ten recognition when All-Big Ten teams on offense were released on Wednesday afternoon.

Reed, a senior, was named second-team All-Big Ten by conference coaches, while Coleman, a sophomore, was selected third-team All-Big Ten by media.

Coleman received honorable mention plaudits from Big Ten coaches.'

Reed was selected All-Big Ten honorable mention by media.

Reed, who was also third-team All-Big Ten selection as a punt returner, caught 55 passes for 636 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at Michigan State. Reed battled a variety of minor injuries throughout the year.

Coleman led Michigan State with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven scores. The athletic sophomore also ranked first among Spartan receivers with 10 catches or more in per-catch averaged (13.76).

Offensive linemen Nick Samac and JD Duplain were selected All-Big Ten honorable mention by both coaches and media.

Beyond the four players receiving All-Big Ten recognition on offense, Michigan State had six players receive All-Big Ten recognition of some type on defense and special teams.

Punter Bryce Baringer, a Ray Guy Award finalist, was the lone Michigan State player to receive first-team All-Big Ten recognition for the 2022 season.

Linebacker Cal Haladay was named second-team All-Big Ten, while defensive tackles Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow were each rewarded with third-team All-Big Ten status.



