Red Cedar Radar Podcast: MSU versus Purdue win recap

Sydney, Brendan, and Jacob analyze Michigan State's win over Purdue and look ahead to MSU's matchup with rival Michigan.
Watch:
Listen on Spotify:
Class of 2026 offensive lineman Eli Bickel has committed to Michigan State. More details here.
The Spartans had just 15 turnovers in their last two games as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.
Michigan State's win over Purdue shows this team is capable of turning lots of heads in late February and March.
Michigan State basketball soared to a big time win over Purdue thanks to six Spartans scoring at least nine points.
Michigan State picked up a signature home win over Purdue, 75-66. Full game recap here.
