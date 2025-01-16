Red Cedar Radar Podcast: Michigan State versus Penn State Postgame Recap

Sydney, Brendan, and Jacob analyze the game overall, choose a player of the game, and share a few areas for growth for the Spartans as they head into a matchup against Illinois on Sunday

Back with regularly scheduled programming, Red Cedar Radar is here with a quick recap following MSU's win over Penn State.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.