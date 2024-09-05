Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
Red Cedar Radar: Michigan State versus Maryland Week 2 Football Preview
Sydney Padgett  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host

Sydney is joined by Scott Greene, Publisher of TerrapinSportsReport. They broke down Maryland on offense and defense, shared some players to watch and looked ahead to the Terps' matchup against Michigan State.

Check out this preview to get all the information you need to know before Michigan State's first road game and conference matchup of the 2024 season.

Watch:

Listen on Spotify:

Check out Red Cedar Radar's Link Tree to find other ways to listen!

