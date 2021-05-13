Indianapolis - The recruiting game is still new for 2023 four-star offensive line prospect Amir Herring of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School. But garnering awards is not.

Herring, who started as a sophomore for West Bloomfield’s 2020 Division I state championship team, earned an individual accolade at Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis over the weekend when he was an extended an invitation to the Rivals Five Star Underclassman Challenge, which will be held in Atlanta on June 18.

“Seeing all of the other players around the country get it, I knew I just had to show out and step up at this camp,” he said. “I felt like I performed well. I definitely feel like I still have to work on some things, go back to my trainer and do the things that I need to work on. But I feel like I had a really good showing.”

Herring’s recruitment is off to a hot start.