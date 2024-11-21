Q&A with Boiler Upload: What has gone so wrong for Purdue?

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State (4-6 overall, 2-5 in Big Ten play) returns home to East Lansing to host a struggling Purdue team (1-9 overall, 0-7 in conference play) on Friday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will broadcast on FOX. Before the game kicks off, Spartans Illustrated gained insights from Dub Jellison of Boiler Upload — Rivals' home for all things Purdue — to find out more about the 2024 version of the Boilermakers What exactly has gone wrong for Purdue this season? Despite the struggles, who are the players to watch? How hot is the seat for head coach Ryan Walters? Dub provides answers to these questions and more. To read my responses to Dub's questions about Michigan State, click here.

1. Obviously things have not worked out for Purdue this season. The Boilermakers enter Friday's game with a 1-9 overall record, and are currently riding a nine-game losing streak after a season-opening win against an FCS opponent in Indiana State. The team has the worst scoring offense in the Big Ten (17.2 points per game) and also allows the most points per game in the conference (38.9), which is obviously a recipe for disaster. What exactly has gone so wrong this year? Dub: I think you did a good job of lamenting Purdue’s issues this season. The short answer is just about everything has gone wrong for the Boilermakers. Coming into the year, this was the worst case scenario, with just one win coming against a bad FCS team in Indiana State. Both sides of the ball have regressed in year two under Walters. The offense has shown the ability to move the ball between the 20s, but hasn’t been able to consistently finish drives and put points on the board. Defensively, it’s been a pick your poison type of situation for the Boilermakers. They’ve been torched through the air more and more as the year has progressed, while also being one of the worst run defense in the nation this season. A lot of the problems stem from tackling, or a lack thereof. 2. With that in mind, Purdue took an Illinois team — the same one that just soundly defeated Michigan State — to overtime and lost a close game in overtime to Northwestern as well. What does this team do well and how do you expect the Boilermakers to attack the Spartans? Dub: Purdue has shown fight against teams closer to their level of talent during the latter half of the year, namely Illinois and Northwestern, as you mentioned. In those games, Purdue was able to get the passing game going, which is something that has been a massive struggle this season. When quarterback Hudson Card has time to throw, he’s proved to be effective. That just hasn’t been the case for much of the year. The Boilermakers have also been a decent running the football at times, but have lacked consistency there over the last few weeks. Some of that can be attributed to the defensive fronts of Penn State and Ohio State, however. Michigan State is likely to have a good day offensively, the question is whether Purdue can match that success itself.

3. In your estimation, what are the chances that Purdue retains Ryan Walters as head coach following the season? What do you think is most likely to happen, and what do you personally see as the best path forward for the Boilermakers regarding the head coach position? Dub: I would consider it a 50/50 chance Ryan Walters is back in West Lafayette in 2025. There is nothing set in stone, but the Purdue brass has shown sympathy to Walters, which leaves a return on the table. I think the decision could stem from these next two games and how Purdue competes, especially with a more favorable game against Michigan State, which is still one few people see the Boilermakers winning. My belief is that Purdue will indeed move on from Walters after the season and look for its third coach in four years. 4. Who are the players to watch out for offensively for the Boilermakers? Dub: Purdue has two key offensive players that have been the lone bright spots on that side of the ball, running back Devin Mockobee and tight end Max Klare. Klare has enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, where he’s amassed 566 yards (second-most at the position in the Big Ten) on 39 catches and has three scores. Klare is a matchup problem for anyone and is the focal point of Purdue’s aerial attack. Mockobee is set to lead the Boilermakers in rushing for a third consecutive season, having 652 yards and three scores to date. He is seventh in the conference in yards per carry, but has seen less of a workload due to Purdue constantly being in holes to start games.