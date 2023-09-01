Projecting the Michigan State football depth chart versus Central Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans will host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1.
Michigan State will return to the field after a 5-7 record last year, seeking a home victory to open the 2023 season.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker will not provide the public with a depth chart, so here are my predictions for the Spartan starters and reserves against CMU.
Quarterback
Starter: Noah Kim
Backup: Katin Houser
Following a closely-watched competition, no starter has been publicly named to lead Michigan State. Both quarterbacks have minimal game experience, that said this is the fourth season for Kim and in his limited game action he has shown promise. Everyhtng we've heard here at Spartans Illustrated leads us believe that Kim will take the first snap and play the majority of the game. Regardless, it is quite possible that both quarterbacks see action in the game as the Spartans seek to find a definitive answer in leading the passing attack.
Running back
Starter: Nathan Carter
Backups: Jalen Berger, Jaren Mangham
The running game last year was lackluster and the ineffectiveness was not just due to blocking issues. To bolster the position, Michigan State brought in two players expected to contribute immediately. Nathan Carter showed an intriguing mix of explosiveness and elusiveness for UConn prior to suffering a season-ending injury in the Huskies' fourth game. The buzz throughout spring and fall camp has been that Carter has impressed and wil llikely lead the backfield in touches. Jalen Berger did show improved running capabilities late in the season last year and will likely continue to receive a fair share of the carries for the running backs. Jaren Mangham, a Detroit native, transferred in from South Florida and will provide the Spartans with a much-needed power option for short-yardage situations. MSU struggled badly in converting in short-yardage situations in 2022 and the strong veteran player could be the remedy to those struggles.
Wide receivers
Starters: Tre Mosley, Montorie Foster Jr., Alante Brown
Backups: Christian Fitzpatrick, Tyrell Henry, Antonio Gates Jr., Jaron Glover
The wide receiver slots are as open as they have been in a long time in East Lansing. Tre Mosley is sure-handed, steady, a team leader and a player who is expected to be the primary target. Montorie Foster Jr. had to grind through 2022 with a foot injury, but he possesses athleticism and some burst, fans just need to see more of it and consistently. Transfer Alante Brown has the reputation as a speedy player, but he accumulate rather meager stats while at Nebraska. He is likely going to be provided with an offensive system more tailored to his skill set, which hopefully will bring about productiveness he has not previously shown and that the Spartans need following the attrition of multiple big play wide outs.
At 6-foot-4, Christian Fitpatrick presents a tall big-bodied receiver, which otherwise cannot be found on the roster. He is another player who has been hampered by injury who is hoping for a healthy campaign. There are several young and inexperienced on the roster looking to take a leap, as sophomore Tyrell Henry, and redshirt freshmen Antonio Gates, Jr. and Jaron Glover are poised to take a more prominent role in the offense.
