The Michigan State Spartans will host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1. Michigan State will return to the field after a 5-7 record last year, seeking a home victory to open the 2023 season. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker will not provide the public with a depth chart, so here are my predictions for the Spartan starters and reserves against CMU.

Noah Kim and Katin Houser (USA Today Sports Images)

Quarterback Starter: Noah Kim Backup: Katin Houser Following a closely-watched competition, no starter has been publicly named to lead Michigan State. Both quarterbacks have minimal game experience, that said this is the fourth season for Kim and in his limited game action he has shown promise. Everyhtng we've heard here at Spartans Illustrated leads us believe that Kim will take the first snap and play the majority of the game. Regardless, it is quite possible that both quarterbacks see action in the game as the Spartans seek to find a definitive answer in leading the passing attack.

Nathan Carter at UConn (AP Photos)

Running back Starter: Nathan Carter Backups: Jalen Berger, Jaren Mangham The running game last year was lackluster and the ineffectiveness was not just due to blocking issues. To bolster the position, Michigan State brought in two players expected to contribute immediately. Nathan Carter showed an intriguing mix of explosiveness and elusiveness for UConn prior to suffering a season-ending injury in the Huskies' fourth game. The buzz throughout spring and fall camp has been that Carter has impressed and wil llikely lead the backfield in touches. Jalen Berger did show improved running capabilities late in the season last year and will likely continue to receive a fair share of the carries for the running backs. Jaren Mangham, a Detroit native, transferred in from South Florida and will provide the Spartans with a much-needed power option for short-yardage situations. MSU struggled badly in converting in short-yardage situations in 2022 and the strong veteran player could be the remedy to those struggles.

Tre Mosley (MSU Athletics)