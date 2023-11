A lot has happened since Michigan State's 42-0 loss to Penn State in the 2023 season finale on Friday night in Detroit.

Michigan State announced Jonathan Smith as its 26th head football coach on Saturday, and the football program will now usher in a new era in East Lansing.

With that said, let's take one last look back at the 2023 Spartans through photographer Marvin Hall's camera lens.

Spartans Illustrated was in attendance at Ford Field on Black Friday to take in the action. Things obviously did not go Michigan State's way in interim head coach Harlon Barnett's final game at the helm, but despite a tumultuous season, the Spartans kept fighting.

Michigan State finished the season with an overall record of 4-8, and a mark of 2-7 in Big Ten Conference play.

The gallery below includes 43 photos. All images are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.