The Michigan State men's baseball team played Ohio State in a three-game series over the weekend and won two out of the three games versus the Buckeyes. The games were played at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.

The Spartans cruised to a 7-1 victory on Friday night, and split Saturday's doubleheader. The Buckeyes took the first game on Saturday by a final score of 13-2, but Michigan State bounced back in the second game of the doubleheader, and third and final game of the series, with a dominant 16-3 win.

Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was at Jackson Field to capture the action. The gallery below features 72 images from Saturday.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated