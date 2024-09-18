Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Prairie View A&M, Sept. 14, 2024

The Michigan State Spartans moved to 3-0 on the year with a 40-0 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14.

MSU dominated throughout, out-gaining the Panthers 458-140, with Prairie View only managing 17 rushing yards. It was the Spartans' first shutout since their 52-0 win over Akron in the early part of the 2022 season.

Saturday's contest included two long touchdowns that were separated by less than five minutes. With just under five minutes left in the half, Nate Carter ran for a 60-yard touchdown that made the score 21-0. On the ensuing Panther drive, cornerback Chuck Brantley returned an interception 100 yards to make it 27-0. It was the longest pick-six in MSU history.

Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was on the field to capture the game.

The gallery below features 125 photos from Saturday's game between Prairie View A&M and Michigan State. All images are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.