The Michigan State men's basketball team returned to the Breslin Center on Friday, Dec. 30, following a nine-day break, and defeated Buffalo by a final score of 89-68.

The game also saw the return of senior forward Malik Hall, who missed eight games with a stress reaction injury in his left foot. Hall provided 11 points in 13 minutes.

Graduate senior forward Joey Hauser led the team with 14 points, while sophomore guard Jaden Akins scored 13 points and junior guard A.J. Hoggard chipped in 11 in the scoring column.

Take a look back at the game through Spartans Illustrated's photo gallery, which includes 59 images.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.