Michigan State Athletics announced on Thursday the winners of the 2023-24 All Sports Awards. A total of nine athletes across eight different sports were awarded with this honor. The awards included the George Alderton Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Chester Brewer Leadership Award, Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award, the Big Ten Conference Medals of Honor, and the Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship winners.

George Alderton Co-Male Athlete of the Year: Ozan Baris (men's tennis)

Advertisement

Ozan Baris was named a George Alderton Co-Male Athlete of the Year. (Greg Sabin / Spartans Illustrated)

Ozan Baris of MSU tennis was named George Alderton Co-Male Athlete of the Year becoming the first-ever member of the men’s tennis team to receive the award. The Okemos native was the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Singles Championship making a historic run to the semifinals, becoming the first-ever Spartan to advance that far. Baris finished the season with a 32-7 record becoming the program’s first two-time All-American.

George Alderton Co-Male Athlete of the Year: Heath Baldwin (men's track & field)

Heath Baldwin was named a George Alderton Co-Male Athlete of the Year. (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Heath Baldwin of Michigan State Track and Field was also named George Alderton Co-Male Athlete of the Year. In his senior season for MSU Track and Field, Baldwin broke five school records earning All-American honors with a runner-up finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Baldwin was invited to compete in the decathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Championships but skipped to prepare for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

George Alderton Female Athlete of the Year: Skyla Schulte (gymnastics)

Skyla Schulte was named a George Alderton Female Athlete of the Year. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Skyla Schulte of MSU gymnastics was awarded the George Alderton Female Athlete of the Year becoming the third MSU gymnast to win the award. Schulte captured the all-around title seven times and 12 individual titles during the 2024 season. Schulte recorded a season-high of 39.600 in the all-around on four occasions while tying career highs on the beam and floor. She also scored season highs of 9.875 on the vault and 9.925 on the bars. Schulte led the Spartans to their first Big Ten title in program history this season. At the NCAA Championships, Schulte scored 9.925 to earn Second Team All-America honors.

Chester Brewer Leadership Award: Nash Nienhuis (ice hockey)

Nash Nienhuis was named the Chester Brewer Leadership Award winner. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

MSU Hockey’s Nash Nienhuis was awarded the Chester Brewer Leadership Award. The senior captain led the Spartans to their first Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Championship in program history. Nienhuis' leadership helped the Spartans reach new heights and raised the standards for the team. Nienhuis was a part of the All-Big Ten Tournament team and finished with a career-best 24 points, 15 assists, and nine goals in his senior season. Nienhuis became the sixth member of MSU hockey to receive the honor.

Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award: Ashley Harlock (field hockey)

Ashley Harlock was named the Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award winner. (Jim Pivarnik / MSU Athletics)

Ashley Harlock of MSU Field Hockey received the honor of the Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award for excelling at the highest levels of athletics, academics, community service, and leadership during her career at MSU. Harlock was a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten recipient and maintained a 4.0 GPA as a double major in neuroscience and human biology. The senior captain’s impact extended beyond her team, as she dedicated her time to enhancing the college experience for student-athletes. As President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, she participated in community service activities including the Student-Athlete Food Drive, Be the Match, and March is Reading Month.

Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor (Male): Jack Frank (baseball)

Jack Frank was awarded with the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor for male athletes was awarded to Jack Frank of MSU baseball. Entering his senior season, Frank hadn't hit over .300 until this season. The MSU senior led the Big Ten in conference games with a batting average of .439 and an on-base percentage of .509, ranked second-best in the conference. Frank also recorded a .724 overall slugging percentage and tied for seventh in doubles with 17. He finished his career tied for second all-time in doubles with 48, number three all-time in runs with 155, and tied for seventh in home runs with 26. Frank is the second MSU baseball player to receive the Big Ten Medal of Honor, joining former teammate Bryce Kelley, who won it in 2021.

Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor (Female): Justina Gaynor (soccer)

Justina Gaynor was awarded with the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor. (© Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

After leading the Spartans to a second straight Big Ten title and their first Sweet 16 appearance in program history, Justina Gaynor was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor. Gaynor had an impressive season as she started in all 22 games recording six goals and 12 assists to tie a team-high 24 points. Her 12 assists were the second most by a Spartan in a season. The MSU senior was also awarded the 2023 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, was a First Team All-Big Ten Selection, and a United Soccer Coaches All-Region honoree. Gaynor has recorded 12 goals, 14 assists, and 38 points during her career and will play one more year for the Spartans in 2024.

Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award (Male): Nicolas Muller (ice hockey)

Nicolas Muller was named the Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winner. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award for male athletes was awarded to Nicolas Muller of MSU Hockey. Along with Nienhuis, Muller was a key contributor to MSU this season by helping lead the Spartans to the Big Ten regular season and tournament championship. Muller appeared in all 38 games for the Spartans this season and was fifth on the team with 29 points. The fifth-year senior recorded seven goals and 22 assists this season.

Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award (Female): Macy Lee (softball)

Macy Lee was named the Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award winner. (MSU Athletics)

MSU Softball's Macy Lee was awarded the Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award for female athletes. This season, Lee started in the 50 games she appeared in for the Spartans recording 36 hits, 10 runs scored, and one home run. During her sophomore season in 2023, Lee was named Academic All-Big Ten and was a Big Ten distinguished scholar. Lee has started in 121 games for MSU throughout three seasons and has a career batting average of .263.