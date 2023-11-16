It was a historic victory for the men’s tennis program. Something that could create a ripple effect long-term and lead to sustained success.

“I think more than anything, it just shows the work that we’ve been putting in and where the program is headed,” Baris said. “It’s gonna become a standard to kind of be in those situations more and more frequently. I think that’s the biggest thing for myself and for Max (Sheldon) as well, it wasn’t too much a surprise for us. We felt like we were one of the top teams there, and we expected that if we played well, we would have a good opportunity of winning the whole thing. Luckily, we were able to get that result, so we’ll just continue treading down that path.”

Resiliency was a key theme for Baris and Sheldon throughout the tournament. The pair dropped the second set in the round of 32, but fought back to win the all-important tiebreak. Baris and Sheldon dropped the second set in the round of 16 and saved multiple match points in the tiebreak set. In the finals, the duo went down 5-4 in the first set, but battled back to win the set 7-5 and then won the match in the second set.

“I think that was definitely one of our best attributes throughout the tournament,” Baris said about the resiliency that they showed throughout the tournament. “I think having that second round where we saved multiple match points, it kind of just makes you feel a little more at ease and then when you get into those situations again, you’re just a lot more comfortable with it. After that match, in the following round, we were down quadruple set point on their serve and we saved that … another set point (saved) in the finals. We were just kind of used to the situations and we were able to get through them all right.”