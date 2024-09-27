Can the Spartans keep the game somewhat close on Saturday night against a roster that closer resembles a NFL team than a college one? Let's find out in this week's 3-2-1 preview.

For Michigan State , it's time to get off the mat after a tough 23-19 loss at Boston College . Unfortunately, standing in the other corner is The Incredible Scarlet Hulk looking to smash every single team in its path: Ohio State .

The run defense can tell the future of the season here

I am going to be bluntly honest here, I don’t see a path to victory for Michigan State against Ohio State. But what I am very interested in is how the Spartans will fare in the biggest test of the season.

It’s been ace after ace so far for the defensive front versus the run this season. Relatively easy tests to begin the season against Florida Atlantic and Maryland's new offensive lines? Pass. Limiting what Boston College could do both with its running backs and quarterback Thomas Castellanos? I would say that’s a pass with 3.5 yards per carry given up and limiting Castellanos to just 15 net rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Now you get an OSU rushing attack that’s averaging 7.1 yards per carry driven by two very good running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins that will be playing on Sundays next year.

If MSU can pass this test – limiting explosive runs of 10 yards and have the Buckeyes finish in the mid-4.0 yards per carry range – that would be huge. Huge in the sense of how you look at other games, like against run-heavy teams in Iowa, Michigan, etc.

We’ve seen this run defense start as a strength – can it continue that by showing the Spartans can be borderline elite? Time will tell.

Any steps forward possible for quarterback Aidan Chiles

To make it clear, I am not remotely close to even thinking of crying for Aidan Chiles to be benched. This whole rebuild is only going to get off the ground if the quarterback with your highest ceiling learns how to reach it. Chiles should continue to be the starter moving forward, without question.

However, it’s not a secret he’s been loose with the ball. Per Pro Football Focus, Chiles leads the nation with 11 "Turnover Worthy Plays" (honestly thought that number would be higher). From pass rush to OSU personnel in the secondary, this will be one heck of a unit to work out kinks against…but what better way to learn than baptism by fire?

It will be interesting to see if Chiles (and Michigan State as a whole) can limit the turnovers this week, but it won't be an easy task against a strong Ohio State defense.

The Ryan Eckley Show

It sounds very boring to talk punting, but truly, if you want to keep it close, Eckley has got to continue his strong start to the season. Think the 2018 Michigan State-Ohio State game where Drue Chrisman all but single-handedly won the Buckeyes the game with his field position-flipping performance. MSU’s first five drives of the second half that afternoon all started within the six yard line.

Now, of course, OSU’s offense is marginally better than MSU’s was back then. But the point remains, punting cannot be overlooked here if you want the ingredients to an upset.