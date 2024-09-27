PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
OSU vs. MSU 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet

Michigan State rush ends Khris Bogle (No. 2) and Anthony Jones (No. 8) embrace. (Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated)
Matt Sheehan • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

For Michigan State, it's time to get off the mat after a tough 23-19 loss at Boston College. Unfortunately, standing in the other corner is The Incredible Scarlet Hulk looking to smash every single team in its path: Ohio State.

Can the Spartans keep the game somewhat close on Saturday night against a roster that closer resembles a NFL team than a college one? Let's find out in this week's 3-2-1 preview.

3 Things We Want To See

The run defense can tell the future of the season here

I am going to be bluntly honest here, I don’t see a path to victory for Michigan State against Ohio State. But what I am very interested in is how the Spartans will fare in the biggest test of the season.

It’s been ace after ace so far for the defensive front versus the run this season. Relatively easy tests to begin the season against Florida Atlantic and Maryland's new offensive lines? Pass. Limiting what Boston College could do both with its running backs and quarterback Thomas Castellanos? I would say that’s a pass with 3.5 yards per carry given up and limiting Castellanos to just 15 net rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Now you get an OSU rushing attack that’s averaging 7.1 yards per carry driven by two very good running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins that will be playing on Sundays next year.

If MSU can pass this test – limiting explosive runs of 10 yards and have the Buckeyes finish in the mid-4.0 yards per carry range – that would be huge. Huge in the sense of how you look at other games, like against run-heavy teams in Iowa, Michigan, etc.

We’ve seen this run defense start as a strength – can it continue that by showing the Spartans can be borderline elite? Time will tell.

Any steps forward possible for quarterback Aidan Chiles

To make it clear, I am not remotely close to even thinking of crying for Aidan Chiles to be benched. This whole rebuild is only going to get off the ground if the quarterback with your highest ceiling learns how to reach it. Chiles should continue to be the starter moving forward, without question.

However, it’s not a secret he’s been loose with the ball. Per Pro Football Focus, Chiles leads the nation with 11 "Turnover Worthy Plays" (honestly thought that number would be higher). From pass rush to OSU personnel in the secondary, this will be one heck of a unit to work out kinks against…but what better way to learn than baptism by fire?

It will be interesting to see if Chiles (and Michigan State as a whole) can limit the turnovers this week, but it won't be an easy task against a strong Ohio State defense.

The Ryan Eckley Show

It sounds very boring to talk punting, but truly, if you want to keep it close, Eckley has got to continue his strong start to the season. Think the 2018 Michigan State-Ohio State game where Drue Chrisman all but single-handedly won the Buckeyes the game with his field position-flipping performance. MSU’s first five drives of the second half that afternoon all started within the six yard line.

Now, of course, OSU’s offense is marginally better than MSU’s was back then. But the point remains, punting cannot be overlooked here if you want the ingredients to an upset.

2 Key Stats

37-4

That’s been the average score in the last four years of Michigan State vs. Ohio State…AT HALFTIME.

Look guys, the gap between MSU and OSU was as narrow as the Red Cedar River during Mark Dantonio’s heyday, but since then, it’s gotten as wide and violent as the Drake Passage. If it sounds like I am fishing for a moral win this weekend, it’s because I am.

If MSU can make this game respectful, even for the first half, that’s marked improvement from where the Spartans have been against the Buckeyes during the previous coaching regime's tenure.

That would mean the defense is under great guidance under defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi (something I already firmly believe). It would mean the offense was tidy enough with the ball and, you know, SCORING. And, above all, it would mean a competent staff is on the sideline under head coach Jonathan Smith here in East Lansing.

11

That’s how many drop-backs Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has been pressured on this season, which is the 152nd most in the nation amongst FBS teams. Listen, there are only 134 FBS teams. Teams' backups that have sparsely played have gotten pressured more than Howard.

This is the kind of task MSU has ahead of itself. As if two NFL running backs weren’t hard enough to go against. As if The Flash and Co. as their receivers weren’t going to give MSU enough problems. It’s the offensive line that is as formidable as the United States military that will also be an issue.

With that in mind, Michigan State does currently lead the Big Ten in sacks with 15, so this will be an interesting battle to watch.

1 Best Bet

MSU +23.5, over/under 49

I’m feeling the under right now. MSU has done a decent job of limiting explosive plays and MSU will be made one-dimensional and have to try to pass its way to victory. With what we’ve seen so far, I have a hard time believing suddenly turnovers will be fixed. Defenses keep this gane low-scoring enough in this one.

Pick: Under 49

Record: 3-0

MSU Football Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Score

Aug. 30 (Fri.)

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

7 p.m.
BTN

16-10, MSU 1-0

Sept. 7

at Maryland

College Park, MD

3:30 p.m.
BTN

27-24, MSU 2-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14

Prairie View A&M

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
BTN

40-0, MSU 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 21

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

8:00 p.m.
ACCN

23-19, BC

3-1 (1-0)

Sept. 28

No. 3 Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

Oct. 4 (Fri.)

at No. 7 Oregon

Eugene, OR

9 p.m.
FOX

Oct. 19

Iowa

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Oct. 26

at No. 10 Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

TBA

Nov. 2

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Nov. 16

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

TBA

Nov. 22 (Fri.)

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

8 p.m.
FOX

Nov. 30

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

TBA
