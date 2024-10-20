Official Visit: Michigan State in great spot with JUCO CB Keshawn Davila

in other news
Michigan State's Tom Izzo is Embracing the Future: 'Bring it on'
After 30 years as the head man on the bench and over 40 years in East Lansing, Izzo shows no signs of slowing down
Iowa vs. Michigan State: Which prospects will be in East Lansing?
Spartans Illustrated takes a look at which prospects will be on campus for Saturday night's matchup against Iowa.
Get to Know the Michigan State Opponent: Iowa
Michigan State and Iowa will battle on homecoming at Spartan Stadium. Here is what to know about the Hawkeyes.
Locked On Spartans: Noah Eagle joins the show to talk MSU vs. Iowa game
Michigan State football is upset-minded against Iowa, but in order to get the homecoming win the must do three things.
Michigan State Football: Player spotlight following bye week
Game ball, players to watch and senior spotlight ahead of the Spartans' homecoming matchup vs. Iowa.
There is a new favorite in the recruitment of coveted Northwest Mississippi Community College cornerback Keshawn Davila: the Michigan State Spartans. With that said, Davila is not ready to make a commitment decision quite yet and has other official visits to take this fall.
Davila is one of the most coveted junior college recruits this cycle, as he currently has well over 40 scholarship offers and ranks as the No. 14 JUCO prospect in the country.
Michigan State made a strong impression on Davila's official visit this past weekend, and he tells Spartans Illustrated that the Spartans are at the top of his list as things stand right now.
Davila arrived in East Lansing late on Friday night and left town early Sunday morning. He was able to watch MSU defeat Iowa by a final score of 32-20 on Saturday during the Spartans' homecoming game.
The visit also included much more than just the game. Davila detailed his experience at Michigan State with Spartans Illustrated.
Davila has built a strong relationship with Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin ("Coach Meat"), director of scouting Darius Hicks, general manager Cole Moore, director of recruiting and player relations Michael Doctor ("Doc") and others. He was also able to meet head coach Jonathan Smith for the first time during the trip.
"(On Saturday morning), I had breakfast with Cole Moore, Darius Hicks and Doc," Davila said when discussing his official visit. "After that, I went to the meetings with all the coaches, (including) the strength and conditioning (staff). Then I had met the head coach (Jonathan Smith). He was telling me how like I'm really the only JUCO cornerback that they are recruiting. So, (they were telling me) how I can come in and make an impact, but that ain't gonna be given, it's gotta be earned. That's what (Coach Smith) and Coach Meat was really getting at. But they told me that they need me to come in and play."
