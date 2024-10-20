Official Visit: Michigan State in great spot with JUCO CB Keshawn Davila

There is a new favorite in the recruitment of coveted Northwest Mississippi Community College cornerback Keshawn Davila: the Michigan State Spartans. With that said, Davila is not ready to make a commitment decision quite yet and has other official visits to take this fall.

Davila is one of the most coveted junior college recruits this cycle, as he currently has well over 40 scholarship offers and ranks as the No. 14 JUCO prospect in the country.

Michigan State made a strong impression on Davila's official visit this past weekend, and he tells Spartans Illustrated that the Spartans are at the top of his list as things stand right now.

Davila arrived in East Lansing late on Friday night and left town early Sunday morning. He was able to watch MSU defeat Iowa by a final score of 32-20 on Saturday during the Spartans' homecoming game.

The visit also included much more than just the game. Davila detailed his experience at Michigan State with Spartans Illustrated.