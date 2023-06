Perhaps one of the most intriguing official visitors for Michigan State this past weekend was four-star wide receiver, and former MSU commit, Nick Marsh.

The River Rouge High School star committed to Michigan State in July 2022, but backed off of his pledge from the Spartans this past March.

Despite the decommitment, however, Marsh kept in constant communication with MSU and maintained the Spartans were a contender throughout the process.

Marsh's mother, known as "Mama Tron," broke down the official visit and her son's impending commitment decision on July 7.