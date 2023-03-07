Michigan State loses commitment from 2024 four-star WR Nicholas Marsh
Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class took a major hit on Tuesday afternoon as River Rouge, Michigan native Nicholas Marsh announced his decommitment from the program on Tuesday.
Marsh is considered a top-50 prospect nationally and the country’s eighth best wide receiver prospect.
Marsh originally committed to the Spartans on July 31, 2022. The decommitment comes just a little less than two weeks from a scheduled unofficial visit to East Lansing as well, as he had previously scheduled a visit for March 18.
“I want to take this time to thank head coach Mel Tucker, wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins, and the entire Michigan State staff for their consideration,” Marsh said in a statement on Twitter. “I would also like to thank the Spartan Nation for all their love and support. Without further ado, I have decided to decommit from Michigan State and reopen my recruitment. Michigan State will still be one of my top schools of choice."
As he reopens his recruitment, Marsh holds over 30 scholarship offers, many from the who’s who of college football. Where his recruitment goes from here is unclear, his only known scheduled unofficial visit this spring is to East Lansing, and that is likely going to change now.
Now without his commitment, the Spartans are down to a pair of cornerback commitments in Jamari Howard and Jaylen Thompson in the 2024 class.
While Marsh claims the Spartans will remain a top choice, historically it is very hard for program’s to land former commitments a second time —Mel Tucker and the Spartans will have to hope Marsh is an exception and not the rule.