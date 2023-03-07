Michigan State’s 2024 recruiting class took a major hit on Tuesday afternoon as River Rouge, Michigan native Nicholas Marsh announced his decommitment from the program on Tuesday. Marsh is considered a top-50 prospect nationally and the country’s eighth best wide receiver prospect.

Marsh originally committed to the Spartans on July 31, 2022. The decommitment comes just a little less than two weeks from a scheduled unofficial visit to East Lansing as well, as he had previously scheduled a visit for March 18.

“I want to take this time to thank head coach Mel Tucker, wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins, and the entire Michigan State staff for their consideration,” Marsh said in a statement on Twitter. “I would also like to thank the Spartan Nation for all their love and support. Without further ado, I have decided to decommit from Michigan State and reopen my recruitment. Michigan State will still be one of my top schools of choice."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTGswSTNW cFB1SSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xrMEkzVnBQdUk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTmljaG9sYXMg4oCcTWVnYXRyb27igJ0gTWFyc2ggKEBOaWNrTWFyc2hf MTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmlja01hcnNoXzEx L3N0YXR1cy8xNjMzMTcwOTUyNTYwMjg3NzQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1hcmNoIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

As he reopens his recruitment, Marsh holds over 30 scholarship offers, many from the who’s who of college football. Where his recruitment goes from here is unclear, his only known scheduled unofficial visit this spring is to East Lansing, and that is likely going to change now. Now without his commitment, the Spartans are down to a pair of cornerback commitments in Jamari Howard and Jaylen Thompson in the 2024 class. While Marsh claims the Spartans will remain a top choice, historically it is very hard for program’s to land former commitments a second time —Mel Tucker and the Spartans will have to hope Marsh is an exception and not the rule.