Niagara coach Greg Paulus brings an entirely new roster to East Lansing

Greg Paulus, a former basketball player for Coach K at Duke, is the head coach for Niagara. After going 16-15 last season, he has had to rebuild his entire roster from a year ago.

There are other storylines worth mentioning:

- Frankie Fidler will go against one of his former teammates from Omaha, Jaeden Marshall

- Paulus added a freshman from the state of Michigan, Landon Williams.

We'll get into all three of these shortly. But first, a bit about the coach.

GREG PAULUS AS A PLAYER

Former Duke player and current Niagara head coach Greg Paulus had a successful four-year playing career at Duke (2005-09).

A three-year starter and two-time captain, he played on three ACC Championship teams and four NCAA Tournament teams, helping Duke to a combined 112-28 record while leading the team in assists in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

GREG PAULUS AS AN ASSISTANT COACH

Paulus was on the staff at George Washington for the 2018-19 season and spent the 2017-18 season at Louisville, where he helped the Cardinals to an NIT Quarterfinals appearance and helped develop two NBA players, Deng Adel and Ray Spalding.

No stranger to the Big Ten, he also coached at Ohio State from 2013-2017.

GREG PAULUS, AS A HEAD COACH AT NIAGARA

Paulus has improved yearly at Niagara despite constant roster turnover.

2019-20: (12-20, 9-11 MAAC)

2020-21: (9-11, 7-9 MAAC)

2021-22: (14-16, 9-11 MAAC)

2022-23: (16-15, 10-10 MAAC)

Gone are the 12 players that played for Niagara last year

- Braxton Bayless (11.5 points)

- Ahmad Henderson (11.2)

- Harlan Obioha (10.3)

- Yaw Obeng-Mensah (10.0)

- Luke Bumbalough (8.9)

- Dre Bullock (8.5)

- Kwane Marble (8.0)

- Malik Edwards (3.6)

- Randy Tucker (2.9)

- Aime Rutayisire (2.1)

- Lance Irving (1.4)

- Jalen Brown (0.6)

THE NEWCOMERS

Olumide Adelodun

Senior | Wing | 6-5 | Winona State

He averaged 13.6 points and 6.8 points per game. Paulus: "His ability to shoot the ball and guard multiple positions allows him to stretch the defense."

Josiah Davis

Junior | Guard | 6-3 | Tennessee Tech

He averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest and shot 50.3 percent from the field. Paulus: "He is a tough and physical two-way player who puts a lot of pressure on defenses with his ability to get the ball to the paint."

James Henderson Jr.

Junior | Center | 6-9 | Bethune-Cookman

He averaged 1.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting over 50.0 percent from the field. Paulus: "A physical big whose energy is contagious."

Jaeden Marshall

Senior | Wing | 6-4 | Omaha

Two seasons at Omaha. Marshall played in 49 games, making 20 starts and averaging 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Paulus: "Brings experience and defense." (Marshall was a teammate of Frankie Fidler at Omaha).

Jhaylon Martinez

Grad Student Center | 6-11 | UC Riverside

Martinez spent the last three seasons at UC Riverside, appearing in 94 games for the Highlanders, averaging 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Paulus: "Dynamic around the rim."

Damondre McKnight

Sophomore | Guard | 6-2 Paris (NJCAA)

McKnight, averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest. Paulus: "Versatile and can score in a multiple of ways."

Justin Page

Sophomore | Guard | 6-5 | Cal Poly

Page tallied 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Paulus: "Justin has great size for a versatile guard. He can create opportunities for himself and others."

Zion Russell

Redshirt Junior | Guard | 6-2 | NIU

Russell played the last three seasons at Northern Illinois (NIU), appearing in 64 games, including 14 starts. As a Huskie, Russell averaged 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Paulus: "He brings quickness and energy to the court."

Justice Smith

Graduate Student | Wing | 6-6 | East Tennessee State

Smith played two seasons at East Tennessee State. In 2023-24, he appeared in 13 games and averaged 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game. In 2022-23, he played in all 32 games, averaging 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. Paulus says he is a "two-way player with the ability to make plays at multiple positions."

Jahari Williamson

Sophomore | Guard | 6-1 | Valparasio

Williamson played his freshman campaign at Valpo, averaging 7.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while dishing out 28 assists and 17 steals. Paulus: "Jahari is a quick guard and excellent passer."

Will Shortt

Freshman | Forward | 6-8 | IMG Academy

Shortt is a 6-foot-8 forward from Aukland, New Zealand, who played basketball at IMG Academy in Florida. Paulus: "He is a tough and physical player who loves to compete."

Landon Williams

Freshman | Guard | 6-4 | Farmington Hills, MI

Williams is from the state of Michigan. Farmington head coach Todd Negoshian said Williams' upside is huge, and he'll be playing his best basketball when he's in college. He has a very high basketball IQ, and he's crafty. On the court, he's a second coach and a natural leader. Central Michigan came in with Williams' first DI offer back in June.

AJ McBride

Freshman | Wing | 6-5 | Cincinnati, OH

Niagara's first game was a 100-65 victory over Houghton, in which Niagara had seven players in double figures:

- Jahari Williamson: 16 points

- Olumide Adelodum: 15 points

- Justin Page: 12 points

- Josiah Davis: 11 points

- Jhaylon Martinez: 11 points/nine rebounds

- Justice Smith: 11 points

- Jaeden Marshall: 10 points

AS A TEAM

Niagara had 22 assists and 10 steals but added 14 turnovers, while shooting 57.4% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point land.

CONCLUSION

Niagara has more athleticism than a year ago but has yet to gain much experience playing together. It will be an interesting game to watch.

While Niagara is not a great rebounding team, they can shoot the ball. We will see how Coach Izzo and MSU counter a team that has put little on tape so far this year.