According to NHL Central Scouting , Augustine is ranked at No. 3 among North American goaltenders, just behind Carson Bjarnason of Brandon (WHL) and Michael Hrabal of Omaha (USHL).

He has matured into one of the best goaltenders in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft. With the under-17 team during the 2021-2022 season, Augustine’s save percentage was .899, well below average. This past season, it was at .923.

“At the end of the day, we’re just playing hockey out there,” Augustine told FloSports ahead of the World Junior Championship quarterfinals.

Maybe the most defining aspect of Augustine’s game is that he’s not intimidated by much. He’s been called upon by the national team on several occasions and has not lost often on the international circuit. This past season with the U.S. National Team Development Program, Augustine had just two losses.

Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native and made history this past January when he became only the sixth under-18 goaltender to represent Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

The most well-known prospect coming into Michigan State men’s ice hockey next season is goaltender Trey Augustine . Notably, Augustine flipped his commitment from Michigan to Michigan State last August.

He is 6-foot-1, which isn’t overly huge for a goaltender. His size is great for college, but it will be interesting to see how he transitions professionally later in his career. Many teams won’t consider a goaltender that isn’t at least 6-foot-3. Both goalies ahead of Augustine on the NHL Central Scouting list are taller.

As far as scouting metrics go, he’s a goalie that certainly has the ability to stop the puck. His coach from the under-17 team, Nick Fohr, says a goalie can be tall, but asks what would be the point if he lacks that skill. Augustine has that skill.

His positioning and ability to track pucks is excellent. He also has above-average agility and is able to read defenders to shorten opportunities when they arise. When playing against college teams with the NTDP this season, he frustrated them.

As mentioned, Augustine certainly has every skill to be a great goaltender. I’ve even heard the name Sebastian Cossa, a Detroit Red Wings prospect, thrown around with Augustine’s name. If Augustine were two or three inches taller, I’m sure he would be the top goaltender in the draft without debate.

The only downside is that Augustine lacks rebound control at times. But he has plenty of time to work on that in four years at Michigan State if he chooses to take a longer journey to the NHL. With junior Pierce Charleson transferring, Augustine will likely get the starting nod in goal.

Now that Augustine won’t have a tandem with Charleson, the question for Michigan State is if the team should sign Luca Di Pasquo.

Di Pasquo is in the BCHL playing with the Penticton Vees and had an outstanding, All-Star worthy season. If he doesn’t sign with MSU, he could make the jump to the USHL and continue his development there.

Augustine is a low-risk, high-reward goaltender and gives his team confidence to win every single game. It will be exciting to anticipate where he’s taken in the NHL Draft, which airs June 28 and June 29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The draft will air on ESPN in the United States and SportsNet in Canada. Connor Bedard, the 17-year-old sensation, is expected to be drafted first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks.