MSU wins the games within the game, and that will be key against New Mexico

(Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

The Bryant win was an excellent performance. Not because everyone was clicking - they weren't - and not because everything worked - it didn't. The team missed their first four shots from the field, opened 3-8 from the free-throw line, and got next to nothing from its starting front-court for most of the evening. The performance was excellent, though, because they adapted to the game, played strong defense throughout the contest, rebounded the heck out of the ball, pushed the pace at a terrific level all game, and had other players step up. Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears stepped up in the first half and Jase Richardson, Tre Holloman, and Jaden Akins did so in the second half. This team is not going to have night-in, night-out dominance all game, every game from any single player. This has been the case all season, and will be the case for as long as this NCAA tournament continues. The trick, here, is that in this kind of game, teams and players can get tight - and you could feel it early on - but this team is mostly pressure-proof precisely because everyone plays hard, and if the opposition stymies one portion of the attack, someone else steps up. Coen Carr's first half transition offense, offensive rebounding, continuing offensive growth, and comfort in the half-court - an early one-dribble, mid-range pull-up, and a mid first-half drop-step against the zone - carried the Spartans against the physical, long, and confident Bryant defense. Carr gave the team oxygen, as he has all season, and reminded them that they are a physically imposing and powerful group, even if they aren't the tallest.

Michigan State's toughness and program identity are back in full-effect with this group, and, despite being matched up against a big and long team, Carr's rebounding and paint attacking proved infectious. By the middle of the second half, Michigan State's offensive rebounding kicked into overdrive as Bryant tired and ran into foul trouble in their front-court. The Spartans had six players with an offensive rebound, finishing with 21 offensive rebounds as a team, and a rebounding margin of +15. When a team recognizes and revels in its dynamism - its ability to flexibly and rapidly adapt to circumstances and new challenges - then any offensive tightness it might feel quickly evaporates and the group sets out to solve the problem and win the game. This group wins games - all of the little games within the game - and that is the key to postseason success. They will have to win a host of games within the game against a talented New Mexico team.

Some of these games are about personnel, some of them have to do with style, and some have to do with exploiting New Mexico's weaknesses. Donovan Dent is New Mexico's point-guard and primary creator, both for himself - particularly within the three-point arc, though he is a good shooter from three-point range (about one make, per game on 40% shooting from three-point range) - and for the rest of the team. Dent has real juice, quickness, the ability to change directions, and keeps the ball on a string. Winning this 'game' will require all three of Michigan State's smaller guards (Fears, Holloman, and Richardson) to apply pressure offensively (make him work on defense in transition and in the half-court), defensive intensity, and to not gamble (force him into contested mid-range shots, particularly on the wings).

(Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Dent uses roughly 30% of New Mexico's possessions (in total) and takes about 30% of their shots when he is on the court. Stopping him is the key to the entire game. Nelly Junior Joseph is New Mexico's offensive post-anchor. He has footwork, strength, touch, and confidence. Zapala, Kohler, and Cooper will have their hands full with him, but having three big bodies to throw at him will really help to wear him down. Mustapha Amzil is the third offensive key for New Mexico (with Filip Borovicanin filling in as a like-for-like deputy or wing-man - similar game, similar size, similar usage - they start together and are expected to play with each other for about half of the game). Amzil is tall and pretty long (6'9") but lithe; really more of a tall wing player. He will take and make three-point shots, though his percentage has not been great this season. He is also adept at getting to the line and finishing on the interior off cuts, and offensive rebounds - the odds are high that this will be Coen Carr's primary task when New Mexico plays 'smaller' and has Amzil at the four-spot.