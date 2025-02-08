MSU, Trey Augustine dominate Michigan, 6-1, in Detroit

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine had 17 saves in the 6-1 win over Michigan. (Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After a frustrating 2-1 loss to Michigan on Friday night, Michigan State secured the ultimate prize in the most played rivalry in college hockey – the Iron D Trophy. It’s awarded to the winner of the annual game in Detroit between the Spartans and Wolverines and Michigan State will keep the trophy in East Lansing for another year at least.

It was a dominant 6-1 win by the Spartans. They outshot Michigan 40-18 (16-3 in the third period). The Spartans got goals from Shane Vansaghi, Gavin O’Connell, Mikey DeAngelo, Joey Larson, Tiernan Shoudy and Isaac Howard. Vansaghi and O’Connell also tallied one assist each. Larson had two assists giving him a 3-point night. Trey Augustine got his 15th win of the season. He saved 17 Michigan shots. Augustine ended the game with a .944 save percentage. He also had an assist on Shoudy’s goal. Michigan State penalty kill was also a big story. The Spartans ended the game 6-for-6 on the kill. With the win, Michigan State’s lead on top of the Big Ten standings has increased to five points. However, second-placed Minnesota has played two less games. The Spartans will be off next weekend before a weekend series against Penn State.

First period

Michigan State got out of the gates fast as the Spartans tallied the first six shots on goal in the game. Just over three minutes into the game, Michigan’s Tyler Duke got called for a high sticking penalty and the Spartans cashed in. Vansaghi tapped home a rebound for his fourth goal of the season. Howard and Nicklas Andrews got the assists on the goal.

Both teams had two power play opportunities in the first period. The Spartans converted one of theirs while Michigan struggled to generate chances with the man-advantage. Augustine had six saves on six shots on goal faced in the opening period. Michigan State had 12 shots on goal in the first period.

Second period

After a free-flowing first eight minutes of the second period that presented chances for both teams, Andrews was whistled for hooking. Michigan State’s excellent penalty killing for the weekend continued as Michigan couldn’t find the back of the net. Augustine made two saves on Michigan’s third power play of the game. Shortly after the power play, the Wolverines got on the board. Tyler Duke wristed one past Augustine from the slot to tie the game.

The game was only tied for two minutes and five seconds. O’Connell ripped a shot past Michigan goaltender Cameron Korpi into the top corner from the left face-off circle to give Michigan State the lead back. It was O’Connell’s fifth goal of the season. Larson and Andrews got the assists.

Two minutes and seven seconds later, Vansaghi carried the puck right in front of the net, had a shot, and hit DeAngelo in the jersey. DeAngelo located the puck and tapped it past Korpi to give the Spartans a 3-1 lead. Vansaghi and David Gucciardi assisted on DeAngelo’s third goal of the season.

Michigan challenged the play for goaltender interference as it was a scramble right in front of the crease. However, the call was confirmed and the goal stood. The Wolverines had another opportunity with the man-advantage late in the second period, but they couldn’t do anything with it. The Spartans carried a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Third period

It only took one minute and 15 seconds for Michigan State to extend its lead to 4-1. Karsen Dorwart tried to rip a one-timer, but he didn’t get all of it. The puck deflected off of Larson’s skate and went in the net. Larson was credited with the goal and Dorwart and O’Connell were given assists.

Michigan State added another goal to extend its lead. Shoudy fired a wrister past Korpi glove side to give the Spartans a 5-1 lead. Shoudy’s fifth of the season was assisted by Owen West and Augustine.

There was a skirmish late in the game right in front of the benches.

This after-the-whistle scrum resulted in dueling roughing and game misconduct penalties for Shoudy and Michigan's Kienan Draper. Michigan's Michael Hage got assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for face masking following a challenge by Michigan State. The penalties gave Michigan State a 5-on-3 advantage and the Spartans didn’t waste it. Howard converted on a one-timer on a wide open net to give Michigan State a 6-1 lead. Larson and Matt Basgall got the assists on the power play goal.

There was another skirmish between Patrick Geary and Michigan’s Ethan Edwards that resulted in them both getting double minors for roughing. Augustine ended the game with a save as the buzzer sounded to seal the 6-1 win for the Spartans.