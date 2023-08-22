Michigan State redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr has established himself as the No. 1 at his position on the Spartans' roster and is looking to have his biggest season yet with the program in 2023. However, the process hasn't been an easy one since he transferred in from Purdue in 2021, as tight ends coach Ted Gilmore has pushed Carr in ways that has challenged him and has made him earn the role he holds now. While speaking to the media on Monday, Gilmore said he is proud of the progress Carr has made in his career at MSU. Gilmore did so while detailing the differences the two have had during his journey, especially early in Carr's career when he was more of a role player. "Year one, I think it was probably about game eight where he finally played a little bit, because he hadn't earned it," said Gilmore. "Year two, he still wasn't a complete player and was more of a role player for us, whether he agreed with it or not. And trust me, he did not agree with it. He hadn't earned it. That's been a process for both of us, because he'll be the first to tell you he probably didn't like me—and I'll tell you what, there were days I didn't like him." Gilmore also explained how he's had plenty of times in his long coaching career where a player hasn't been fond of him. Gilmore believes those situations can be important for the relationship to grow and for lessons to be learned. This has been the case with Carr's situation at MSU as Gilmore said he believes Carr appreciates all of the moments he has pushed him to be his best.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZWQgR2lsbW9yZSwgdGhlIHRpZ2h0IGVuZHMgY29hY2ggYXQgTWlj aGlnYW4gU3RhdGUsIGhhcyBoYWQgYSB1bmlxdWUgcmVsYXRpb25zaGlwIHdp dGggTWFsaXEgQ2FyciBvdmVyIHRoZSB5ZWFycy4gJnF1b3Q7SGUgZGlkbiYj Mzk7dCBsaWtlIG1lIHNvbWV0aW1lcyBhbmQgSSBkaWRuJiMzOTt0IGxpa2Ug aGltIHNvbWV0aW1lcywmcXVvdDsgR2lsbW9yZSBzYWlkIHdpdGggYSBsYXVn aC4gR2lsbW9yZSB3YXMgYXNrZWQgYWJvdXQgQ2FyciYjMzk7cyByZWFkaW5l c3MgZm9yIHRoaXMgeWVhci4gSGUmIzM5O3MgMjcyIHBvdW5kcyBub3figKYg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVzNzQybEFkbWsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS81czc0MmxBZG1rPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwYXJ0YW5zIElsbHVz dHJhdGVkIChAU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTM2NDc4NzY2MDQx ODY4ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDIxLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"I'm not trying to be his friend, I'm here to tell him the truth," Gilmore said. "I think, in the long run, he appreciates that because I'm telling him what he needs to do, I'm telling him what I see. Then, we can watch the tape and hopefully somewhere in the middle we can get on the same page. But it's not telling him what he wants to hear, it's about telling him what he needs to hear. And trust me, there's been plenty of times where I've stepped on his shoes and there's also been times I've been willing to shine them." Through those natural ups and downs, Gilmore said the two have found their way and are in a good place with their relationship. Gilmore is confident in Carr's progression, not only as a player, but by being asked to now take on more of a leadership role on the team. "Through it all, we've found our way, and we're at a point where I think we understand each other," Gilmore said. "I think he appreciates it now because he knows it was not given to him. Now I'm asking him to be a leader, and he's doing a good job as far as leading other guys. I'm trying to teach him how to be a professional." As far as his overall game goes, Gilmore explained how his run blocking has historically been the weakness in his game and that Carr needed to develop that aspect to become a complete tight end. Gilmore said he feels Carr has developed that part of his play and is ready to take on the starting role at the position for the first time in a green and white uniform. "He's truly embracing that he's a tight end and everything that comes along with that," said Gilmore. "I'm really proud of how he has improved in the run game as far as blocking. That's been his biggest struggle, because we all know he's a big, athletic guy. But he just wasn't ready, in my opinion, the last couple years in certain situations. But I think he is now. He's in a position to be that main guy and in a position where hopefully he doesn't leave the field too much. We have to work on endurance and those types of things now that he's in that role. But, I'm happy with where he's at."