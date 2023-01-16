After Purdue’s 64-63 last-second victory over Michigan State Monday afternoon, the Boilermakers friends and family were celebrating in the stands behind the visitor’s bench, which was an unusual place for the Loyer family to be. Fletcher Loyer had just poured in 15 points in the second half and helped Purdue to the Big Ten road win at the Breslin Center. He was understandably all smiles, posing for pictures, moving in and out with his teammates to greet the Purdue fans who were also grinning from ear to ear.

It was probably a bit surreal for the Loyer family but they weren’t interested in discussing it at that point (Loyer’s dad politely declined my request for an interview). If I had had the opportunity, I would have asked them what it was like to be rooting for the visitors in the Breslin Center after having rooted for the Spartans for dozens and dozens of games over the years. What was it like to be on the receiving end of the Izzone’s chants and jeers? How did it feel to see Coach Izzo scheming up ways to stop your son from scoring instead of drawing up plays for your son? To hear the Izzone chant that one of your sons (Foster) was better than another of your sons (Fletcher)?