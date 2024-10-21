MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr.: 'The opportunity is right in front of me'

in other news
Official Visit: Michigan State in great spot with JUCO CB Keshawn Davila
Coveted JUCO cornerback Keshawn Davila views Michigan State as a front-runner in his recruitment. Here is why.
Jonathan Smith's Michigan State team is 'bought in' and 'motivated'
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith was pleased with Michigan State's win over Iowa, but there is more work to do.
Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible
MSU's win over Iowa was not only a boost for this year's team, but it should also pay dividends into the future.
Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim
Michigan State gets back in the win column thanks to a 32-20 homecoming victory over Iowa Saturday night.
Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa
Michigan State has released its availability report ahead of the game against Iowa.
As in-state rivals Michigan State and Michigan prepare for another battle on the football field this coming weekend, it gets harder to believe each year how fast the basketball season approaches around this time.
The MSU men's basketball took a summer excursion to Spain and has already played one exhibition game (a win over Northern Michigan) this month, with another one against Ferris State scheduled for Oct. 29. Then, the Spartans begin the 2024-2025 regular season versus Monmouth on Nov. 4.
For redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., the regular season couldn’t have come any quicker.
When he committed to head coach Tom Izzo and this MSU program, Fears knew he may have to wait his turn to make a difference on a team abundant with seasoned guards. There wasn’t a question of what the highly-touted four-star recruit coming out of high school could be for this program in the future, but it was a matter of when he would get the opportunity to take a lead role. Now, he seems ready to make that step in his second year on campus.
“I can’t really ask for more," Fears said when asked about the pride he has playing point guard for the Spartans. "I’m at one of the best programs in the world. The opportunity is right in front of me.”
Fears played in the team’s first 12 games during the 2023-2024 season before his year was halted abruptly due to a gunshot wound to his leg suffered during Christmas break in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois last year.
He would undergo surgery shortly after the incident, effectively ending his true freshman season and forcing him to take a redshirt year.
He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 assists per game last year, but his presence was often felt on plays that don’t show on the stat sheet. At 6-foot-2 with a stocky frame, he often plays downhill and finds creative ways to get to the basket, but arguably his best attribute is being a willing passer and getting others involved. A fiery competitor, Fears was built to be in a gym.
“It was a challenge mentally, but understanding that it would be a process — I was already prepared for that … everyday just looking at it as a recovery, and that I’m getting better," Fears said about recovering from the injury.
Having almost a full season taken away wasn’t just a loss for the team, but it also took away from Fears' opportunity to develop and get better as a player. The time off gave him a different perspective and appreciation for the game. For Fears, while it was unfortunate having to watch the team from the bench, sitting next to Izzo was big for him in seeing a different side of the game.
“Being able to watch from the bench gave me a different look on basketball, from being able to see the coaches point of view,” Fears said about having a new perspective on the game.
