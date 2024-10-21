MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr.: 'The opportunity is right in front of me'

As in-state rivals Michigan State and Michigan prepare for another battle on the football field this coming weekend, it gets harder to believe each year how fast the basketball season approaches around this time.

The MSU men's basketball took a summer excursion to Spain and has already played one exhibition game (a win over Northern Michigan) this month, with another one against Ferris State scheduled for Oct. 29. Then, the Spartans begin the 2024-2025 regular season versus Monmouth on Nov. 4.

For redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., the regular season couldn’t have come any quicker.

When he committed to head coach Tom Izzo and this MSU program, Fears knew he may have to wait his turn to make a difference on a team abundant with seasoned guards. There wasn’t a question of what the highly-touted four-star recruit coming out of high school could be for this program in the future, but it was a matter of when he would get the opportunity to take a lead role. Now, he seems ready to make that step in his second year on campus.

“I can’t really ask for more," Fears said when asked about the pride he has playing point guard for the Spartans. "I’m at one of the best programs in the world. The opportunity is right in front of me.”

Fears played in the team’s first 12 games during the 2023-2024 season before his year was halted abruptly due to a gunshot wound to his leg suffered during Christmas break in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois last year.

He would undergo surgery shortly after the incident, effectively ending his true freshman season and forcing him to take a redshirt year.

He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 assists per game last year, but his presence was often felt on plays that don’t show on the stat sheet. At 6-foot-2 with a stocky frame, he often plays downhill and finds creative ways to get to the basket, but arguably his best attribute is being a willing passer and getting others involved. A fiery competitor, Fears was built to be in a gym.