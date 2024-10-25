MSU's Frankie Fidler Embraces Pressure: 'I use it to fuel my motivation'

The Michigan State men's basketball program received much-needed help this offseason, thanks to the additions of transfer small forward Frankie Fidler from the University of Nebraska Omaha and transfer center, Szymon Zapala from Longwood University, along with a trio of true freshmen scholarship players.

Perhaps the one out of that group who is expected to contribute the most offensively is Fidler. The sharp-shooting senior spent three years in Omaha before deciding his last year of college eligibility would be spent in East Lansing.

As a junior, Fidler started all 33 games for the Mavericks, shooting 45.2% on field goals and 35.6% from beyond the arc. He averaged 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and was named first-team All-Summit Conference in 2023-2024. What may be most impressive about Fidler though, is his ability to get to the free-throw line, and connect at a high percentage. Nationally, Fidler ranked sixth in free throws made (216).

Fiddler committed to the Spartans on April 23, and since then he has learned what the Michigan State “brand” of basketball represents. Fiddler mentioned that the Spartans “like to play fast,” which has long been the mold of Tom Izzo-led teams.

“We’ve got a lot of tough guys on the team, and I think that will show throughout the season,” Fiddler said. “I think that will show once we get into the tough parts of the year. I think the tough teams are going to rise to the top.”