MSU's Frankie Fidler Embraces Pressure: 'I use it to fuel my motivation'

MSU LB Cal Haladay: 'We don't need to be heroes' against rival Michigan
Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay: “We just need to go out and do our job and stay disciplined."
A win for MSU over Michigan would solidify Jonathan Smith's great start
Michigan State revived its season with a crucial homecoming victory over Iowa, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Q&A with Maize & Blue Review: What has gone wrong for Michigan in 2024?
Brock Heilig, beat writer for Maize & Blue Review, goes in depth on the 2024 Michigan Wolverines.
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice Week Nine: The Emperor's New Clothes
In the battle for Paul Bunyan, one team will get a fairly tale ending and the other will be exposed.
2026 EDGE Nick Abrams 'felt like a priority' during debut visit to MSU
2026 EDGE Nick Abrams II recaps his debut visit to Michigan State.
The Michigan State men's basketball program received much-needed help this offseason, thanks to the additions of transfer small forward Frankie Fidler from the University of Nebraska Omaha and transfer center, Szymon Zapala from Longwood University, along with a trio of true freshmen scholarship players.
Perhaps the one out of that group who is expected to contribute the most offensively is Fidler. The sharp-shooting senior spent three years in Omaha before deciding his last year of college eligibility would be spent in East Lansing.
As a junior, Fidler started all 33 games for the Mavericks, shooting 45.2% on field goals and 35.6% from beyond the arc. He averaged 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and was named first-team All-Summit Conference in 2023-2024. What may be most impressive about Fidler though, is his ability to get to the free-throw line, and connect at a high percentage. Nationally, Fidler ranked sixth in free throws made (216).
Fiddler committed to the Spartans on April 23, and since then he has learned what the Michigan State “brand” of basketball represents. Fiddler mentioned that the Spartans “like to play fast,” which has long been the mold of Tom Izzo-led teams.
“We’ve got a lot of tough guys on the team, and I think that will show throughout the season,” Fiddler said. “I think that will show once we get into the tough parts of the year. I think the tough teams are going to rise to the top.”
