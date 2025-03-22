MSU players on handling the 'one and done' reality of March Madness

The Big Dance has begun for Michigan State with a win over the Bryant University Bulldogs. After a shaky first half, the Spartans were able to complete the game with a 87-62 victory.

Other than stars on your roster and a hall of fame coach, what can carry a team into a deep run in March? What does the 'lose and you're done' aspect of the NCAA Tournament mean to the players?

"We know that there's not going to be a (guaranteed) next game," said Coen Carr. "I'm just trying to play for my guys, my seniors that don't have another year. I'm just trying for that."

Carr, a sophomore forward, had himself a standout performance on Friday night. He secured a career high 18 points and 9 rebounds. His electrifying energy helped the Spartans finish on top in the second half.

For Carr, there wasn't any other option in his mind.

"It means a lot," said Carr. "We've been saying all week that this first game is the hardest. I just made I up that wasn't gonna let my team lose today. So I just try to play as hard as I can, try to get (the) rebounds I can, and just make the most of my opportunities out there."