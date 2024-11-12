Advertisement
Published Nov 12, 2024
MSU outlasted by No. 1 Kansas, 77-69, in the Champions Classic
circle avatar
Jacob Cotsonika  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@jacobcotsonika

Shooting woes cost Michigan State a chance at snatching a win from No. 1 Kansas in the 14th annual Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

The tough part to swallow for Spartan fans was that the result of the game pointed more to the bad from MSU (2-1) than the good from the top team in the country, especially in the first half. In order to pull off the upset, the Spartans were going to need perimeter shotmaking, especially after shooting just 25% from three-point land for the Monmouth and Niagara games.

That didn’t happen — MSU shot just 3-of-24 (12.5%) from beyond the arc for the game. The Spartans went just 1-for-11 in the first half and, while it felt like it would get better in the second frame, it didn't. Michigan State continued to get the looks from deep, but went just 2-for-13 in the second half.

In addition, Jaden Akins was neutralized throughout the contest. The senior only record two points, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes.

Frankie Fidler led the way for the Spartans on offense with a team-high 15 points - eight of which came at the free throw line - to go with eight rebounds.

For the Jayhawks (3-0), familiar foe Hunter Dickinson asserted himself. The Michigan transfer ended with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Every time Kansas needed points, coach Bill Self went to him.

Dickinson scored the game’s first six points by himself and Kansas’ initial eight points. The Jayhawks didn’t get any points from someone else until 9:54 into the game and didn’t get a made field goal from someone else until less than eight minutes remained in the first half.

The first half of the game was a bit of a mess for both sides. Kansas entered the halftime break up 30-24 after shooting just 36.1% from the field. MSU shot just 25.8%. It looked like it was going to be worse when the score was 30-20, but Jase Richardson converted a four-point play with less than two seconds on the clock to give MSU a little momentum heading into the locker room.

With every other Jayhawk cold, most of the green and white responded in kind. MSU’s starters only contributed six total points and shot just 2-for-18 from the field and 0-for-8 from deep going into halftime.

Entering the second half, Michigan State made the game even more competitive early on in the second half. The deficit was down to two once the under-16 timeout was reached and was tied for the first time in the half at 39 with just over 14 minutes to go.

The offenses really started to pick up from there for the first time all night, with both sides trading buckets. MSU and Kansas were tied at 41, 43, 45 and 52, turning a somewhat sloppy game into a gritty, fun game.

Michigan State tried desperately to take back the lead. It felt like it was inevitable that the Spartans would grab the lead back at some point, but every time the Spartans tied it up, Kansas had a response. The Jayhawks used a 6-0 run after MSU had tied it at 52 to return the game to the same state it was at halftime.

Still, the Spartans remained resilient. KU’s lead was cut back to three quickly, but the Jayhawks continued to keep MSU at arms-length.

Down the stretch, Kansas made its shots and MSU didn’t. The Jayhawks entered the final media timeout on an 8-2 run, pushing their lead to nine points and making Michigan State’s hopes for an upset bleak.

Michigan State continued to fight, but the threes still wouldn't drop until it was too late and time ticked away. Once the clock reached zeros, the scoreboard read Kansas 77, Michigan State 69.

Overall, though, there is still plenty for Michigan State fans to be optimistic about; not many teams shoot so poorly against a top team and stay in it until the very end, and that's because MSU showed great effort throughout.

The Spartans will be back in action this Saturday, as MSU will play host to Bowling Green. That game is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

81-57, MSU
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagra

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

96-60, MSU 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

77-69, KU 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ESPN2

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis or UConn*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

3:30 or 6 pm /ESPN/2/U

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. Auburn/Iowa St/Dayton/or UNC*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

TBA/ESPN/2/U

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30/BTN

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

TBD/TBD

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon/4:30 pm
FOX

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

Piscataway, NJ or New York, NY

1:30 pm/CBS

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

Advertisement