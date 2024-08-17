It is a commonly accepted maxim that a modern college football team is maximally positioned to succeed if it has a head coach with an offensive background.

The thinking, which I subscribe to, goes that while assistants and position coaches will come and go, the overarching through line of a consistent offensive philosophy will allow for continuity in institutional knowledge, recruiting tactics and overall program ethos.

For the first time since the Bobby Williams era, Michigan State has a head coach with an offensive background: Jonathan Smith. He also brings with him a young offensive coordinator with a dynamic offense in Brian Lindgren.

As the winter strength and conditioning regimen is under way in East Lansing, and with spring football to follow, I think it would first be useful to review the formations you can expect to see from Lindgren's offense in 2024 and beyond.

Please read the caption in each photo below.