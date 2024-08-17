PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Film Room: MSU offense, Brian Lindgren, Aidan Chiles, viewer eye discipline

While at Oregon State, Aidan Chiles looks to throw the ball versus Utah on Sept. 29, 2023.
While at Oregon State, Aidan Chiles looks to throw the ball versus Utah on Sept. 29, 2023. (© Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)
Chase Glasser • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Note: Article originally published on Jan. 23.

It is a commonly accepted maxim that a modern college football team is maximally positioned to succeed if it has a head coach with an offensive background.

The thinking, which I subscribe to, goes that while assistants and position coaches will come and go, the overarching through line of a consistent offensive philosophy will allow for continuity in institutional knowledge, recruiting tactics and overall program ethos.

For the first time since the Bobby Williams era, Michigan State has a head coach with an offensive background: Jonathan Smith. He also brings with him a young offensive coordinator with a dynamic offense in Brian Lindgren.

As the winter strength and conditioning regimen is under way in East Lansing, and with spring football to follow, I think it would first be useful to review the formations you can expect to see from Lindgren's offense in 2024 and beyond.

Please read the caption in each photo below.

12 Personnel, two tight ends to boundary, stacked receivers to field
12 Personnel, two tight ends to boundary, stacked receivers to field
Classic Gun 3x1
Classic Gun 3x1
Gun 2x2, tight end flexed to slot
Gun 2x2, tight end flexed to slot
12 Personnel, one in-line tight end, one tight end flexed into the backfield (H-back), WRs split tight
12 Personnel, one in-line tight end, one tight end flexed into the backfield (H-back), WRs split tight
13 personnel, unbalanced line, two TEs to boundary, one to field, pseudo flexbone
13 personnel, unbalanced line, two TEs to boundary, one to field, pseudo flexbone
3x1 tight bunch to field
3x1 tight bunch to field

If you watched the Detroit Lions' 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs this past Sunday, some of these formations will be very familiar to you.



My first thought when looking at Lindgren's offense was "this is a Big Ten offense" in the best way possible, not in the Iowa-esque way.

Lindgren mirrors different successful Big Ten offenses in constructing an innovative throwback-style offense that has befuddled much of the Pac-12. Lindgren's tight splits, usage of tight ends and motion to create more run gaps is evocative of Michigan's run-heavy offense, and his proclivity to stack receiver is reminiscent of how Ohio State aligns its offense to create pre-snap leverage.

The efficacy of these "stacks" can be seen below:

The defense is forced to play "banjo" out of a stack, where one defender takes whoever breaks inward, and one whoever breaks outwards. If routes are run effectively, someone is almost always at least nominally open.

Putting Detroit's formation here again below for reference, something that Lindgren uses a lot to create leverage and spacing is a three-by-one tight bunch, with at least one tight end in the bunch as an actionable threat to meaningfully block.

From the opposing end zone, it looks like this (below). Note how many extra gaps are out there for the defense to account for — it stresses the linebacker level quite a bit, and ties down resources from the secondary as well.

The play above, an outside zone (which Lindgren runs quite a bit of) is unsuccessful because of a missed assignment on a linebacker, but it is representative of what fans can expect from a baseline schematic point of view.


Lindgren runs a primarily zone-focused scheme when appropriate. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, the Beavers ran 249 zone runs compared to 112 gap running plays in 2023.

Above, the play is an inside zone with a fullback counter-stepping and inserting on the back side.

Lindgren uses a lot of tight end-shaped players as H-back/fullback types to insert in the run surface and make kick-out blocks, as well as catch passes. In that regard, look for players to assume a type of 2021 Connor Heyward role.

