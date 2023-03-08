In Nightingale’s first season with the Spartans, he led the team to an overall record of 18-17-2 so far (counting the team’s current postseason). MSU also won its first Big Ten Tournament game in the history of the conference, while advancing in a playoff round for the first time since defeating Alaska in the first round of the 2013 CCHA Tournament.

First-year Michigan State men's ice hockey head coach Adam Nightingale is a finalist for Big Ten Coach of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Michigan State has had several newcomers instantly make an impact. Goaltender Dylan St. Cyr had his best season to date in his final year of college hockey. He transferred this season from Quinnipiac. Freshman Karsen Dorwart was recruited by Nightingale because the team lacked center depth, but turned into one of MSU’s breakout stars. Daniel Russell has been a points-leader all season.

Players like Nicolas Müller and Jagger Joshua have found themselves in new roles this season with both leading in points. Joshua had 23 points and led MSU with 13 goals. Müller led Michigan State in points with 29. Matt Basgall has been a solid addition on the blue line playing with David Gucciardi.

Nightingale is a finalist for Coach of the Year alongside Minnesota’s Bob Motzko and Ohio State’s Steve Rohlik.

The finalists for Player of the Year were Luke Hughes (Michigan), Matthew Knies (Minnesota) and Ryan Bischel (Notre Dame). For Defensive Player of the Year, Hughes, Brock Faber (Minnesota) and Mason Lohrei (Ohio State) were finalists.

Finalists for Goaltender of the Year included Justen Close (Minnesota), Ryan Bischel (Notre Dame) and Jakub Dobeš (Ohio State). Finally, Freshman of the Year candidates are Adam Fantilli (Michigan), Logan Cooley (Minnesota) and Jimmy Snuggerud (Minnesota).

Michigan State will face Minnesota this Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network. Meanwhile, Michigan and Ohio State will face off in Ann Arbor at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same channel.

MSU controls its fate and could find itself in the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament with a win on Saturday.

