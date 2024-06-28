Michigan State hockey defenseman Artyom Levshunov was selected No. 2 overall in the NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in Las Vegas.

The freshman defenseman from Zhlobin, Belarus was a key contributor to Michigan State's accomplishments during the 2023-24 season including its first Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Championship.

Levshunov was awarded many accolades during his freshman season including Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He was named First Team All-Big Ten, Second Team AHCA All-American, and was a Big Ten All-Freshman team honoree as well.

Other postseason honors for Levsuhnov included earning a spot on the NCAA All-Midwest Region Team, a Hobey Baker nominee, and a Top Ten finalist for Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year honors.

In the 38 games that Levshunov skated in this season for the Spartans, he compiled nine goals, 26 assists, and 35 points, two points shy of MSU’s freshman defenseman scoring record. Levshunov was tied for sixth in the Big Ten in assists and 11th in points.

Among defensemen nationally, Levshunov was at the top of his group. He ranked tied for eighth in points, which was second among freshman defensemen. He also tied for 10th in goals and assists and ranked 11th among freshmen in points.

Now drafted by the Blackhawks, Levshunov has the option of signing with the Blackhawks and playing professional hockey right away or returning to MSU for his sophomore season.