MSU basketball continues to take care of business when other teams have not

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans didn’t take Minnesota lightly.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, the Golden Gophers had won three straight games, two of which were against NCAA tournament-quality teams (Michigan and Oregon).

This wasn’t the same Minnesota team that the Spartans played in early December. The Gophers were playing their best basketball of the season. Izzo and the Spartans knew that and they prepared for this game accordingly.

“This is the first time this team has been in a position where I know that they did not take us lightly,” Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said. “When you beat two ranked teams and you get a win on the road, that staff is going to have their team on 10 to get ready and no one’s going to look past this game. We just haven’t experienced that and you could feel their intensity. You could feel how dialed in they were.”