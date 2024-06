Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak recently rounded out his position group for the 2025 recruiting class. He landed commitments from three-star prospect Emmett Bork last month and fellow three-star recruit Jayden Savoury earlier this week.

Savoury ended up committing to the Spartans about two weeks after his official visit. Bork was already locked in with Michigan State before official visits began. He did take his official visit this past weekend and that only assured his stance on why Michigan State is a “perfect decision” for him.

Spartans Illustrated spoke with Bork to detail his trip to East Lansing and get his thoughts on the Michigan State program.