Midwest Spotlight: Four programs that have surprised in recruiting

The 2024 football season is in full swing and programs across the country are working to close out the 2025 recruiting cycle on a high note. Here are four programs that are punching above their weight in the Midwest.
ILLINOIS
It’s been a great start on the field for Illinois, which has started 4-0 after beating Nebraska in primetime on Friday night. The Illini always seem to find underrated players and coach them up under coach Bret Bielema. But it’s the perfect time to take another step on the field with so much in-state talent in upcoming recruiting classes.
Four-star tight ends JC Anderson and Mack Sutter have each visited already this season. So has four-star defensive end McHale Blade. Landing one of those elite 2026 prospects is a major priority in Champaign.
INDIANA
The Hoosiers are doing something that we haven’t seen in a long time: fighting off other programs for their commits. The best sign of what coach Curt Cignetti has going on the recruiting trail is that several of his commitments are getting a lot of attention from other programs.
Defensive end Triston Abram, wide receiver Davion Chandler and defensive tackle Kyler Garcia are constantly hearing from other programs. Each is solid to the Hoosiers but the team is also getting attention from new recruits after a 4-0 start.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spartans have looked solid in the early part of the season under new coach Jonathan Smith. The schedule gets much tougher quickly but the strides within the program have been noticed by prospects.
Elite 2026 offensive line target Maxwell Riley is among the players who have told Rivals they see a change in East Lansing under Smith.
USC
The Trojans are in such a unique situation after entering the Big Ten. It’s been surprising how well received the program has been in the Midwest and how hard Lincoln Riley’s staff have worked to build relationships there.
USC has made a real push into Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Ohio, offering the top prospects in those states for the 2025 and 2026 cycles. It may take a bit for those relationships to pay off but the Trojans can offer playing in California while still getting to go on the road to traditional Big Ten stadiums.