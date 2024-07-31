From the highs of the 2021 season to the lows of the past two seasons, wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. has been through a lot during his time with Michigan State.

He arrived as a true freshman in 2020 and played in all seven games during the shortened season.

Then, Foster experienced an 11-win season in 2021, followed by back-to-back losing seasons in 2022 and 2023. So, why did Foster return for a fifth season in the Green and White, and his first under new head coach Jonathan Smith?

“Just the offense,” he said when asked why he returned to MSU in 2024. “We got (quarterback) Aidan Chiles. I can’t wait to play with him. Just everything around here, coaching staff, our culture around here has been a lot better. Just being able to grow as a player, grow as a man has been great.”

The culture has improved partly because the coaches have encouraged more togetherness. Now, it’s becoming more natural and it doesn’t seem as forced. Players are often with each other in the players' lounge, participating in games such as table tennis and Pop-a-Shot.

“We are a tight group,” Foster said. “We like to be with each other a lot. Even with the coaching staff, it’s an open-door policy. We can go talk to any coach we want about any of our problems. It’s been pretty good just being together.”

There is a different feel to the team this year, according to Foster. He believes this squad is motivated for the season.

“We've got a chip on our shoulder,” Foster said. “We can’t wait to show everybody our new offense. Defense, we've got the guys flying around. We've got some new pieces. So, the expectation is there — it’s trying to win this year.”