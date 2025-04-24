Michigan State Women's Tennis celebrates successful regular season

Ellie Blackford returns a backhand against the Washington Huskies (Photo by Sydney Padgett - Spartans Illustrated)

The Michigan State Women's tennis team ended its seasons in its home state over the past two weekends. The Spartans finished with an overall winning record for the first time since the 2019-2020 season, ending the year 13-12 overall and 5-8 in league play. The women's team relied on its sole senior to provide the squad the edge needed for a win over Oregon in its final regular season match of the spring. That came while the men's team capped its season off with an historic win over rival Michigan Spartans Illustrated was there during both teams' last games on the season at the MSU Tennis Center.

Amara Brahmbhatt celebrates a successful play against Washington. (Photo by Sydney Padgett - Spartans Illustrated)

The women's tennis team wrapped up its season with back-to-back matchups against Pacific Northwest league foes Washington and Oregon. Facing off against No. 17 Washington proved to be tough competition for No. 58 ranked Michigan State. The Huskies secured the doubles point, winning both matches over the Spartans 6-1 and 6-4, respectively.

(Photo by Sydney Padgett - Spartans Illustrated)

With the start of singles matchups, all eyes were on the No. 1 matchup between the two teams. Meeting on the court were No. 95 ranked Reece Carter for the Huskies and the lone senior for the Spartans, Liisa Vehviläinen. In the end, their matchup would go unfinished due to the losses of other Spartan teammates Oriana Parkins-Godwin, Ellie Blackford, and Matilde Morais, awarding Washington a 4-0 victory.

Matilde Morais readies during her match while associate head coach Tyler Faulkner looks on (Photo by Sydney Padgett - Spartans Illustrated)

The Spartans had a chance to avenge their loss to the Huskies and split their last home weekend series with a matchup against the Ducks. Following the doubles competition and multiple singles matchups, MSU and Oregon were tied 3-3. The winning point came down to Vehviläinen. After keeping pace with a ranked singles player just the day prior, Vehviläinen seemed ready for the task to win this for her team. With some gritty play in the third set, Vehviläinen was able to secure the 4-3 victory over the Ducks.

Liisa Vehviläinen readies her serve (Photo by Sydney Padgett - Spartans Illustrated)

Following their final weekend series in East Lansing, the Spartans travelled to Ann Arbor to take on rival Michigan on Saturday, April 19. The No. 64 ranked Spartans were unable to put up any points against the No. 3 ranked Wolverines, losing 4-0 to end the regular season. Overall, the Spartans ended 9-3 at home at the MSU Tennis Center and earned a No.11 seed in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament hosted in Ojai, California. The Spartans faced No. 6 USC Wednesday evening, falling 4-1.

MSU women's tennis team huddles before their matchup at home (Photo by Sydney Padgett - Spartans Illustrated)