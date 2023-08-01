Michigan State women's soccer will open the 2023 season ranked No. 17 in the preseason poll. It is the first time in United Soccer Coaches poll history that MSU is ranked in the preseason poll.

Last season, MSU entered the poll midway through the season, marking the first time that the program had been ranked since 2009. The team was able to march up to No. 6 in the poll until it finished the season at No. 15. Michigan State was able to end last season with a Big Ten regular season championship.

The Spartans are one of three Big Ten teams to be ranked during the preseason. The others are Penn State (No. 10) and Northwestern (No. 18). Two others (Rutgers and Nebraska) received votes in the poll. Additionally, both future Big Ten members - UCLA and USC - were ranked with UCLA being No. 1 and USC ranked No. 22.

UCLA is the reigning national champion.

Michigan State will open its 2023 regular season with a game at home against Cincinnati on Aug. 17, presumably airing on B1G+. Three games are slated for linear television: Sept. 3 versus Notre Dame, Sept. 24 at Wisconsin and Oct. 1 versus Penn State. All three will air on Big Ten Network.