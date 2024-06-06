Michigan State Women's Soccer announces 2024 season schedule
Coming off one of the best seasons in program history that featured its second straight Big Ten Championship, Michigan State women’s soccer announced their schedule for the 2024 season.
The 18-game regular season schedule for the Spartans will feature 12 games at DeMartin Stadium, which includes 10 games against NCAA Tournament teams from last season and two games against new members of the Big Ten Conference.
“This will be the toughest schedule in our program’s history,” said MSU head coach Jeff Hosler. “Not only because of the strong newcomers into our conference but with an incredibly challenging non-conference slate that features three nationally ranked top 15 teams and others that were conference champions in recent years.”
Non-Conference Schedule
Aug. 15: at Notre Dame
Aug. 22: Arkansas
Aug. 25: Ohio (Senior Day)
Aug. 29: Ole Miss
Sep. 1: Xavier
Sep. 5: Queens
Sep. 8: Loyola Chicago
Conference Schedule
Sep. 12: at Maryland
Sep. 19: Nebraska
Sep. 22: at Penn State
Sep. 26: at Ohio State
Sep. 29: Rutgers (Alumni Day)
Oct. 5: Michigan
Oct. 10: at Oregon
Oct. 13: at Washington
Oct. 17: Wisconsin
Oct. 20: Northwestern
Oct. 27: Purdue
The 2024 Big Ten Tournament is set to begin on Halloween. The tournament will conclude with the Big Ten Championship on Nov. 10.
The Spartans added 14 new players to their roster this season with 10 incoming freshmen and four transfers. MSU will also return 18 players from last year's team that finished the season with an overall record of 14-5-3 and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.