Coming off one of the best seasons in program history that featured its second straight Big Ten Championship, Michigan State women’s soccer announced their schedule for the 2024 season.

The 18-game regular season schedule for the Spartans will feature 12 games at DeMartin Stadium, which includes 10 games against NCAA Tournament teams from last season and two games against new members of the Big Ten Conference.

“This will be the toughest schedule in our program’s history,” said MSU head coach Jeff Hosler. “Not only because of the strong newcomers into our conference but with an incredibly challenging non-conference slate that features three nationally ranked top 15 teams and others that were conference champions in recent years.”



