Michigan State Women's Soccer announces 2024 season schedule

Michigan State’s 2024 schedule has been revealed.
Caden Handwork • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Coming off one of the best seasons in program history that featured its second straight Big Ten Championship, Michigan State women’s soccer announced their schedule for the 2024 season.

The 18-game regular season schedule for the Spartans will feature 12 games at DeMartin Stadium, which includes 10 games against NCAA Tournament teams from last season and two games against new members of the Big Ten Conference.

“This will be the toughest schedule in our program’s history,” said MSU head coach Jeff Hosler. “Not only because of the strong newcomers into our conference but with an incredibly challenging non-conference slate that features three nationally ranked top 15 teams and others that were conference champions in recent years.”


Non-Conference Schedule

Aug. 15: at Notre Dame

Aug. 22: Arkansas

Aug. 25: Ohio (Senior Day)

Aug. 29: Ole Miss

Sep. 1: Xavier

Sep. 5: Queens

Sep. 8: Loyola Chicago


Conference Schedule

Sep. 12: at Maryland

Sep. 19: Nebraska

Sep. 22: at Penn State

Sep. 26: at Ohio State

Sep. 29: Rutgers (Alumni Day)

Oct. 5: Michigan

Oct. 10: at Oregon

Oct. 13: at Washington

Oct. 17: Wisconsin

Oct. 20: Northwestern

Oct. 27: Purdue


The 2024 Big Ten Tournament is set to begin on Halloween. The tournament will conclude with the Big Ten Championship on Nov. 10.

The Spartans added 14 new players to their roster this season with 10 incoming freshmen and four transfers. MSU will also return 18 players from last year's team that finished the season with an overall record of 14-5-3 and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

