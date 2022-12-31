The Demon Deacons did not fare as well in 2022. Wake Forest did ace its non-conference schedule, even tying No. 16 Auburn. However, the team finished 3-6-1 in the ACC. Parks’ squad made the NCAA Tournament, but lost to South Carolina in the first round.

Michigan State women's soccer added a goalkeeper, Kaitlyn Parks , in the transfer portal from Wake Forest . Parks was a second-team All-American on Wake Forest's 16-win squad that lost to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

Parks started 46 games at Wake Forest and is 27-15-4 in those games. She also has 21 career shutouts and a 0.90 goals-against-average.

She was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week three times and is the first player in the conference’s history to be given that honor in back-to-back weeks. Parks is tied for the second-most shutouts in a single season (nine) in NCAA history, and has two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Parks would likely replace Lauren Kozal, who is leaving Michigan State to pursue a professional career. Kozal had a historic season while at MSU, but the Spartans should be in good hands going forward with Parks.

Michigan State is coming off of a run that saw its first Big Ten title in program history and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009. Ultimately, MSU lost to TCU in the second round of the tournament.