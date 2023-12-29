Michigan State women's basketball is set to resume Big Ten play on Saturday when the Spartans visit University Park to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Start time is set for 4 p.m. Eastern Time at the Bryce Jordan Center with the game on the Big Ten Network, marking a double-header with the men's game against Indiana State on FS1 at 2 p.m. MSU closed out non-conference action last week in the Cherokee Invitational, defeating Richmond 83-76 and Coastal Carolina 105-66 to take home the trophy before a holiday break. Graduate guard/forward Julia Ayrault posted a career-best 32-point performance against Coastal Carolina in the second game of the invitational. The Spartans return to conference play with a 10-2 record and 0-1 mark after falling to Nebraska in the conference season opener earlier this month in East Lansing. MSU is 1-0 in true road game matchups, though, having defeated DePaul in Chicago last month. The Spartans also enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak that dates back to a 91-67 victory over Central Michigan on Dec. 17.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMUcgcGxheSBhaGVhZCB0aGlzIHdlZWsgaW4gU3BhcnRhbiBob29w c/CfkYc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29H cmVlbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3Jl ZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zaEk0YllCeTBiIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vM2hJNGJZQnkwYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdh biBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRi YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MDA4NTY0NDA1ODM5NDg5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Saturday's matchup marks the lone meeting between PSU and MSU this season. The Lady Lions enter the game with a 9-3 record, but also holding a 0-1 start to league play following a 94-84 overtime loss at then No. 12 Ohio State on Dec. 10. The other two losses came to then No. 8 USC in the Bahamas and at West Virginia. Penn State hosts MSU on a two-game win streak, having downed Saint Francis and Central Connecticut State in its last two outings and having broken the century mark in both games. The Lady Lions are also 7-0 at home so far this season. PSU boasts the third-highest scoring offense in the conference, averaging 88.3 points per game to MSU's league-best 92.0. The team is second in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (.509) and first in 3-point field goal percentage (.425). Defensively, the Lady Lions are four spots behind the Spartans at No. 12, giving up 65.8 points per game to opponents. MSU is holding its opponents to an average of just 63.3 points. Makenna Marisa leads Penn State with 17.2 ppg, good for seventh in the Big Ten and also is 10th in the league in field goal percentage, averaging 50.7%. The fifth-year senior guard also leads the team in helpers with 3.6 assists per game (13th in the league). Sophomore guard Shay Ciezki is right behind her in scoring with 16.5 ppg, good for 10th in the Big Ten just behind MSU's Moira Joiner. Ciezki is fourth in the league in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 42.5% of her shots from behind the arc. Redshirt junior guard Leilani Kapinus is the only other player for the Lady Lions averaging double figures, scoring 10.3 ppg. Kapinus also leads PSU in blocks (1.3 per game, tied-fifth in B1G), and steals (1.8 per game, tied-11th in B1G). Head coach Carolyn Kieger is in her fifth season leading Penn State and holds a 50-76 record with the Lady Lions. Overall, her career record in her 10th season sits at 149-140 coming into Saturday's game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGVyb2tlZSB3YXMgZnVu8J+YgTxicj48YnI+QWxsIEIxRyBwbGF5 IGFoZWFkIGFzIHdlIG1vdmUgdG8gMTAtMiBvbiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uITxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01wbmhqdGFlQzIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NcG5oanRhZUMyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFdv bWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzM4MzEzODIyODQwOTYzMTY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State trails Penn State 31-24 all-time in the series, and hold a home series lead of 17-8 despite MSU leaving town last season with a 80-65 victory in University Park on Feb. 25. The Spartans have won six of the last seven overall, in fact, sweeping last season's matchups that included a 81-75 overtime victory in East Lansing on Feb. 12. In the second meeting last season at Bryce Jordan Center, DeeDee Hagemann set a career high in scoring with 20 points alongside six rebounds and three assists. Kamaria McDaniel added 12 points while Taiyier Parks scored 11 coming off the bench. PSU's Ziezki led all scorers with 27 points in the matchup. The Spartans have been shorthanded, playing just seven in their last several games due to injuries. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the player availability report ahead of the game's tip off to see if the bench is any longer to support MSU's high-pressure defense and fast paced style of play. If it doesn't expand back to a larger pool soon, the wear and tear of league play is likely to hurt on-court production in Big Ten action.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSB3b21lbuKAmXMgYmFza2V0YmFsbCBpcyBv ZmYgdG8gUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBhaGVhZCBvZiB0b21vcnJvd+KAmXMgbWF0Y2h1 cCBhdCB0aGUgQnJ5Y2UgSm9yZGFuIENlbnRlci48YnI+PGJyPlNwYXJ0YW5z IGFyZSBmbHlpbmcgb25lIG9mIEJyZWV6ZSBBaXJ3YXnigJlzIEUxOTBzIGZv cm1lcmx5IGJlbG9uZ2luZyB0byBBaXIgQ2FuYWRhIGZvciB0aGlzIHRyaXAu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KSUNXS0tnZWNNIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSklDV0tLZ2VjTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLZXZpbiBLbmlnaHQg KEBLQWpheEtuaWdodCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9L QWpheEtuaWdodC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MDg1NjMyMTE0MDcyMzgyMT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==