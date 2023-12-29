Michigan State returns from an eight day break Saturday to take on the 11-1 Indiana State Sycamores. This game will take place at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Breslin Center and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. It also marks the first time the two programs have faced off against one another since the 1979 NCAA National Championship featuring Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The Spartans come into this weekend's matchup on a three-game win streak that includes a blowout victory over the then No. 6 Baylor Bears. Meanwhile, the Sycamores arrive in East Lansing on a 10-game win streak after beating Tennessee State 69-60. The Spartans cannot overlook the Sycamores one bit as they are one of the best offensive teams in the country. This will be a battle from start to finish.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.) Injured: Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.), Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 36 (NET), No. 21 (Kenpom), No. 11 (Barttorvik)



Michigan State enters its final non-conference game of the regular season on a three- game win streak. Many consider this stretch MSU's best basketball up until this point of the season as well. With the vibes very high, the Spartans were hit with some adversity. Freshman point guard Jeremey Fears Jr. was the victim of a shooting incident that required surgery after he was shot in the leg, but thankfully the bullet reportedly missed critical tissues and Fears' injuries were never considered to be life-threatening during his immediate medical treatment following the traumatic experience. Thankfully Fears is alive following a successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, but it is anticipated that he will be out for the rest of the season. The Spartans must now refocus after this senseless tragedy to a teammate and pick up the slack for Fears, who was playing better and better as the season progressed. Luckily for MSU, it has no shortage of guards who can step up and fill the void that Fears leaves. David Klein of Spartans Illustrated has a fantastic deep dive on the ways the Spartans can try to replace Fears' production. The Spartans must refocus on the task ahead as they have a tough game versus the Sycamores. Defensively they will be challenged against Indiana State's high-octane offense, and they also must make the Sycamores work on the visitor's defensive end of the floor.

Indiana State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1- Isaiah Swoope (5'10" Jr.) 2 - Julian Larry (6'3" Jr.), Jake Wolfe (6'5" Sr.) 3 - Ryan Conwell (6'4" So.), Xavier Bledson (6'6 Sr.) 4 - Jayson Kent (6'8" Jr.) 5 - Robbie Avila (6'10" So.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A (AP), No. N/A (Coaches), No. 24 (NET), No. 60 (Kenpom), No. 56 (Barttorvik)

Indiana State is having a fantastic season, boasting an 11-1 record coming into its visit to the Breslin Center. The Sycamores are among the best offensive teams in the country as they boast the No. 1 effective field goal percentage in the country at 61.7%, and they rank third overall in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.3%. Though this team hasn’t necessarily played any juggernauts defensively, Indiana State has some legit upside and could be a problem if it makes the NCAA tournament. The Sycamores are led by their do it all big man Robbie Avila. At 6-foot-10, Avila has the ability to score, pass, and rebound the ball with the best of them. He averages 16.5 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game, while also shooting over 50% from the field and 40% from three. This Sycamore team is not just Avila though. Every starter on this Sycamore team averages double digit points per game and can shoot it from everywhere. Isaiah Swope leads the squad in scoring with 19 points per game and can score amongst the best guards in the country. Indiana State is out to prove it can win against a good defensive team, and this game versus the Spartans provides just that opportunity.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

With momentum going into this game, the Spartans must focus and stayed locked in with the Sycamores coming into their home court. Games after Christmas can sometimes be major letdown spots where teams come out sluggish. With its high-scoring offense, the Spartans can't afford to come out sluggish or the Sycamores will take advantage of it. I expect Michigan State to come out focused and use its defensive acumen to hone in on what the Sycamores do best, and make every shot the visitors try to take tough. It will be a battle, but I think the Spartans prevail at the end.

Prediction: Michigan State 82, Indiana State 72

