Frankie Fidler is embracing his new role at Michigan State

Michigan State's Frankie Fidler dribbles the ball during the Spartans' contest against Penn State. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State forward Frankie Fidler’s first (and only) season in East Lansing did not get off to the start many expected. Fidler received an opportunity to make the jump from mid-major Omaha to MSU after averaging just over 20 points per game and having been in the starting lineup in every game for two consecutive seasons. He got a chance as a starter initially, but Fidler was moved to the bench eight games into the season. For any competitor, it’s tough to go from receiving a steady 30+ minutes per game to receiving roughly half that. Fidler isn't having any of that talk, though. “I’m really blessed to be at this level,” Fidler said Friday after practice. “Any opportunity I get, I’m taking it with full happiness, full gratefulness. I just embraced it all and I’m gonna continue to embrace everything that comes to me.”

Fidler, pictured here in a game against Nebraska in Nov. 2022, was a star player at Omaha. (Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

“It’s really hard to (adjust to such a big role change),” said MSU head coach Tom Izzo. “He did really well in the summer. He struggled a little bit in the fall; I don’t know why. I think a lot of guys struggle (with the change). That’s why I said after Christmas is when guys start getting better. I think moving him around, playing him at the four a little bit, where he might have played a little bit more at the college he was at, has helped him to play with a lot of energy.” Against Penn State on Wednesday, Fidler appeared to put it all together — at least for the 20 minutes he was on the court. He looked a bit like his former Summit League self, flying in for clutch baskets off offensive rebounds, and playing with confidence on his way to an 18-point, seven-rebound, four-steal night. “It wasn’t his shooting — he was one-for-four from three,” Izzo said about what made his performance special. “It was his rebounding; he had four steals; just played with more energy and that’s probably what he’s got to learn to do.”