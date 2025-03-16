Michigan State Women's Basketball earns No. 7 Seed, facing Harvard in NCAA

Michigan State women's basketball earned its second-straight NCAA Tournament bid Sunday night under head coach Robyn Fralick as the Spartans earned the No. 7 seed in the Spokane region. The Spartans will face No. 10 Harvard in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday.

Tip is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time with the game set to broadcast on ESPNews.

MSU has made the tournament both seasons under Fralick who holds a 43-18 record in East Lansing overall (23-13 in Big Ten play) but the program has failed to advance out of the first weekend in every appearance since 2009 in former head coach Suzy Merchant's second season.

The Spartans will make their 20th appearance in the NCAA Tournament overall on Saturday and enter it looking for the team's first win in the opening round since 2019.