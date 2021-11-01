Michigan State vaults up to No. 5 in AP Top 25

East Lansing, Mich. - Following a thrilling 37-33 come-from-behind victory over Michigan on Saturday, Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25.

This marks Michigan State’s highest AP ranking since being No. 3 in the poll heading into the College Football Playoff in 2015. That year, Michigan State finished No. 6 in the Top 25 after losing to Alabama in the CFP Semifinals.

Michigan State moved up three positions in the AP poll after Saturday’s victory, which was keyed by Kenneth Walker III’s historic, five-touchdown, 197-yard rushing performance.

Michigan State is one of only six unbeaten teams in the FBS, joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 10 Wake Forest and No. 16 Texas San Antonio.

Michigan State is one of joining No. 6 Ohio State (7-1), No. 9 Michigan (7-1), No. 19 Iowa (6-2) and No. 22 Penn State (5-3).

Michigan State will look to go 9-0 for the first time since it National Championship season of 1965 when the Spartans play at Purdue (5-3) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.

The College Football Playoff committee’s initial rankings will be released Tuesday night.

The Spartans moved up to No. 6 in this week’s USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll.