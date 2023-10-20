As the intensity of rivalry week wears on, the Michigan State football team revealed the uniforms the Spartans will wear for this Saturday’s matchup versus rival and No. 2-ranked Michigan. After teasers had been dropped on social media all week long, MSU made it official Thursday evening, posting a video reveal featuring clips from past matchups in the rivalry. The reveal, which was narrated by former Spartan running back Javon Ringer, featured Ringer donning the uniform for the week: the long-awaited “Shadow” uniform. The uniform features a black helmet with a green Spartan head, black jersey and black pants with a green Greek key pattern. With a much-hyped reveal this July, the MSU faithful have been waiting patiently to see these uniforms make their debut on the field. The black uniform was expected to be worn in MSU’s early-season marquee matchup with Washington, but a change was made the week of the game, a source told Spartans Illustrated.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmWxsIG5ldmVyIGJlIG92ZXIuIOKaq++4j+Kaq++4j+Kaq++4 jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVu P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZZVkhma0JKeDUiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS92WVZIZmtCSng1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0 YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNTEzOTYyNDQ4 ODgxNjg3OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Some quick facts about this week’s uniform: -This is the seventh unique uniform combo Michigan State has worn in seven games this season. MSU has not repeated a uniform within its own season since 2019. -This is the first time in school history MSU has worn a helmet with a black shell. This is the 43rd helmet design worn in school history. -MSU will be wearing black socks and shoes, as the Spartans have done at home against Michigan dating back to 2014. -This is the first black jersey Michigan State has worn since 1946, when the Spartans wore a black jersey with gold numbers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5nZWFyZWQgdXAg8J+MkfCfjJHwn4yRIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9jMm1MQ29zVjgyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYzJtTENvc1Y4Mjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9G b290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9v dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTUzNzU3NDg1MTk3MDY5ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

This will likely not be the only time this season that we see the “Shadow” uniforms. The black uniform pieces are said to be regular wear (not alternate) for Michigan. Obviously it took seven games, but this week we finally will have our first appearance. MSU has two remaining home games (if you include Penn State at Ford Field in Detroit) and a road fixture at Ohio State (the Buckeyes will wear light gray at home) that will allow for up to three more chances for black jerseys. MSU may also wear some combination of black helmets and black pants, without the black jerseys, as well.