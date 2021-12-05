Michigan State to play Pitt in Peach Bowl

Coming off a 10-2 season under second-year head coach Mel Tucker, Michigan State is headed to a New Year’s Six bowl as an at-large selection to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Spartans will play ACC champion Pittsburgh (11-2) in a game that will be televised on ESPN on Dec. 30 at 7:00 pm.

“We are thrilled to have both Pitt and Michigan State the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for the first time in their storied histories,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president. “It’s truly an honor to be able to host two programs who have combined for 15 National Championships, more than 1,400 all-time wins and 205 First Team All-Americans.”

Michigan State is ranked No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, while Pittsburgh checks in at No. 12.

“Both the Panthers and the Spartans have had outstanding seasons and we welcome them both to Atlanta, the Capital of College Football,” said Bob Somers, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl chairman. “It should be a fantastic matchup in prime time as we kick off this season’s New Year’s Six Bowl games.”

The match-up also features two of the biggest stars in college football in Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Walker has rushed for 1,636 yards with 18 touchdowns in 12 games for the Spartans. The Wake Forest transfer is averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Pickett, who ranks in the Top 10 nationally in passing yards per game (332.2), has thrown for 4,239 yards with 47 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Pittsburgh features one of the top rushing defenses in the FBS. Ranked No. 6 overall, Pittsburgh is allowing just 91.7 yards per game. Pitt has surrendered 15 rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

Pittsburgh ranks No. 40 in total defense (349) and No. 43 in scoring defense (23.1).

Both Pittsburgh and Michigan State have had issues with pass defense this season. Pittsburgh ranks No. 106 in the FBS in pass defense, while Michigan State ranks No. 130.

Both defenses are giving up an identical 7.3 yards per pass attempt.

Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest in the ACC Championship on Saturday night to claim its first conference championship under Pat Narduzzi.

Narduzzi has obvious ties to Michigan State as the longtime defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio from 2007-20014.

The Spartans are making their 30th bowl appearance (13-16 record) as a program. This is Michigan State's third New Year's Six Bowl game. The Spartans played in the Cotton Bowl (2014) and the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl (2015).

Michigan State fans can purchase tickets to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl through the Spartan Ticket Office. MSU officials anticipate having a sufficient quantity of bowl game tickets to accommodate Spartan fans.

Tickets may be requested online at msuspartans.com (click "tickets" and proceed to the Spartan Online Ticket Office) or by calling the Spartan Ticket Office (open weekdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), locally at 517-355-1610 or outside the Lansing area at 1-800-GO-STATE.