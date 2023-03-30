On Thursday, Michigan State Athletics announced that it will host "Spartan Football Kickoff" on Saturday, April 15 at Spartan Stadium. Activities on the field will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, while gates (Gates B, C, D, J, K) will open for fans at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The "Spartan Football Kickoff" event will be Michigan State's 15th and final spring football practice of 2023. Admission is free, and it will give fans their first opportunity to see the Spartans this year. This, of course, is MSU's "spring game," but the exact format for the event will be announced at a later date. Broadcast information will also be released later as the event gets closer. So far under head coach Mel Tucker, Michigan State has gone to more of an "open practice" concept in lieu of a traditional spring game. Whether that will continue to be the case or not in 2023 is to be determined.

In addition to free admission, parking will be free on campus in Ramp 7 and Lots 79, 63 and 126, while Lot 62 has been reserved for accessible parking. In addition to the action on the field, Michigan State will also have several promotions and activities throughout the stadium, per msuspartans.com: "MSU Athletics will have several free promotions throughout Spartan Stadium as part of the Spartan Football Kickoff. Fans will have a chance to visit the playing field, take photos wearing a Spartan helmet, shoulder pads and jersey, and take pictures with MSU trophies. There will also be games on the concourse in addition to a face painting station." In partnership with Cristo Rey Community Center, Michigan State will also be accepting donations of personal and baby care items. While general admission is free, a limited number of press box seats, which cost $90 each, remain on sale for the spring game. For the 14th consecutive year, fans will have an opportunity to purchase press box seats and check out the same view as the media. Proceeds from the sale of press box seats will benefit the George Webster Scholarship Fund. Press box tickets can be bought here. Additionally, the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll will take place on campus on April 15. The event begins at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. For those interested in participating, sign up is open here. Michigan State football won't be the only team in action on that Saturday. MSU baseball hosts Western Illinois (3:35 p.m.), MSU softball hosts Minnesota (1 p.m.) and the MSU rowing team hosts the Spartan Invitational at Lake Ovid in Sleepy Hollow State Park (10 a.m.). All times Eastern. Spartans Illustrated will update as more information becomes available regarding the spring game format.