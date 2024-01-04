Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans are looking to continue to add to their football roster for the 2024 season, and the program is set to host several confirmed transfer portal visitors this week.

While it is currently a dead period on the recruiting calendar, schools around the country are allowed to host two-year and four-year transfers on campus this week from Wednesday, Jan. 3 to Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Spartans have had a successful early transfer portal window thus far with the additions of quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling, wide receiver TJ Sheffield, linebacker Jordan Turner, defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan and long snapper Kaden Schickel.

Notably, with such a short period for this visit window and some players wanting to visit multiple schools, not all the visitors may be on campus for full official visits, but instead may just be on campus for the day.

Here's who to expect on campus over the next few days and the latest we know about each player's recruitment.