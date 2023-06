On Thursday, Wayne State University will be hosting one of the biggest college showcases of the year with the National College Showcase.

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be at the camp with Tucker expected to give a talk to the prospects at the camp, as will Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. It is one of the more talented showcases with prospects from nearly every state making their way to Wayne State to show their talents off to over 50 college coaches in attendance.

While we won't list every notable recruit in attendance, we will list notable Michigan State targets below.