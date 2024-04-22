Before we get into Michigan State's possibilities for the NFL this year, I thought I'd look at how the Big Ten and SEC are aligning to be super conferences not only on the field but also on NFL Draft Day. I looked at Drafteks' potential top 30 players, and it is pretty impressive for these two conferences, especially the "new" Big Ten. The SEC is traditionally strong in the Draft, representing nine traditional SEC schools. Throwing in Bryon Murphy from Texas gives the SEC 10 of the top 30 players. The "new look" Big Ten is even stronger in this draft, and even before you add USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon, five traditional Big Ten players are represented in the top 30. But adding these four schools adds eight more players from the Big Ten, for a total of 13 Big Ten players. That's right, 13 of the top 30 players in this year's NFL Draft might end up being from the "new look" Big Ten. If you are a potential Big Ten recruit, this has to be attractive to play against the best and raise your stock value. Super conferences indeed as 23 of the Top 30 NFL Draft picks are expected to come from the "new look" Big Ten and SEC.

DRAFTEK PROJECTED TOP 30 NFL DRAFT PICKS (AS OF 4/20/24)

1. Caleb Williams USC QB (BT-NEW) 2. Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR (BT) 3. Jayden Daniels LSU QB (SEC) 4. Joe Alt Notre Dame OT 5. Brock Bowers Georgia TE (SEC) 6. Drake Maye, North Carolina QB 7. Malik Nabers LSU WR (SEC) 8. Rome Odunze Washington WR (BT-NEW) 9. Dallas Turner Alabama EDGE (SEC) 10. Taliese Fuaga Oregon State OT 11. J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB (BT) 12. Laiatu Latu UCLA EDGE (BT-NEW) 13. Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 14. Terrion Arnold Alabama CB (SEC) 15. Jared Verse Florida State EDGE 16. Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State OT (SEC) 17. J.C. Latham Alabama OT (SEC) 18. Cooper DeJean Iowa S (BT) 19. Byron Murphy II Texas DL3T (SEC-NEW) 20. Troy Fautanu Washington OT (BT-NEW) 21. Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon OC (BT-NEW) 22. Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR (SEC) 23. Nate Wiggins Clemson CB 24. Bo Nix Oregon QB (BT-NEW) 25. Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DL3T (BT) 26. Chop Robinson Penn State EDGE (BT) 27. Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB (BT-NEW) 28. Amarius Mims Georgia OT (SEC) 29. Troy Franklin Oregon WR (BT-NEW) 30. Ladd McConkey Georgia WR (SEC)

SPARTANS POTENTIALLY IN THE NFL

NICK SAMAC (Center) POSITIVES: Nick has good size at 6'4, 307 pounds, and runs more than an adequate 5.1 40-yard dash for his size. It is vital to control the center box as a center to run or pass effectively, and he did that quite well when healthy. Samac can fire out and move people, giving him a chance to stick in the NFL. He was a preseason Riminigton Trophy Preseason watch and a five-year letter winner with 2,427 overall snaps. NEEDS TO IMPROVE: He has to show he has fully recovered from a leg injury sustained in the Indiana game, where he got rolled up from behind. If he can do that, he might be MSU's best potential NFL player this cycle. JACOBY WINDMON (Linebacker) POSITIVES: Jacoby is 6'0, 235 pounds, runs a 4.65 40-yard dash, and makes big plays all over the field when he is in the game. The Spartans used him at both DE and LB. Windmon is a tackling machine with a knack for the big play, whether a sack or a tackle for loss for forcing a fumble. In 2022, he led the FBS in forced fumbles with six. He became the first Spartan and the sixth player in Big Ten history to earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week accolades three times in one season. He was also named National Defensive Player of the Week twice and BT Player of the Year twice. NEEDS TO IMPROVE: He had a pec injury to his chest that caused him to miss the last nine games of the 2023 season. He benched 16 reps at 225 pounds at his Pro Day, which is not bad, but I would like to know his baseline. If fully healthy, he could stick as an OLB in the NFL since he has the knack for making big plays. AARON BRULE (Outside Linebacker) POSITIVES: Aaron is 6'0, 223 pounds, runs 4.67 in the 40-yard dash, and benched 225 pounds an impressive 23 times at his Pro Day. He played his best football last year after transferring from Mississippi State after the 2021 season. Brule improved as the 2023 season went on, with 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 15 QB pressures, and 64 tackles. He was excellent in pursuit and had an outstanding game against Michigan with 11 tackles. NEEDS TO IMPROVE: Aaron could be bigger and faster, of course, but he is strong for his size and has a knack for making plays against better competition, which gives him a chance to stick. TRE MOSLEY (Wide Receiver) POSITIVES: Tre is 6'1, 196 pounds, ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, and benched 225 pounds 13 times. He is typically a sure-handed receiver and 55% of his catches went for a first down or a touchdown. He had at least one reception in 42 of the 44 games he played, including the last 25. He is in the Top 30 All-Time in catches, receiving touchdowns, and yards at MSU. He also volunteers in schools and is a solid citizen, as are all the guys listed here. NEEDS TO IMPROVE: Tre does not have blazing speed and has been more of a possession receiver at MSU. He does have sure hands, which might help him stick as a slot receiver, but he needs to get faster if he wants longevity.

CHESTER KIMBROUGH (Defensive Back) POSITIVES: Chester is a 5'10, 178-pound defensive back who runs the 40-yard dash in the 4.65-4.72 range and has a 30-inch vertical jump. He is a good football player and had 85 tackles, 6.5 TFLs (32 yards), 4.0 sacks (27 yards), two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, one INT, and nine pass break-ups at MSU (2021-23). NEEDS TO IMPROVE: While Kimbrough has a knack for getting in a good position by diagnosis, his 40-yard dash times are not conducive to NFL success, and he could have better size. In my opinion, he needs to get with a good speed coach and figure it out even to have a chance to stick in the NFL.

JALEM SAMI (Defensive Line) POSITIVES: Jalem is a 6'4 333 pound interior defensive lineman who runs a 5.45 40-yard dash with 23 reps at 225 pounds and a 29.5-inch vertical jump. He was an Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 player at Colorado before transferring to MSU. He finished his collegiate career with a combined 98 tackles (45 solo, 53 assists), including 9.0 tackles for loss (26 yards) and 2.5 sacks (11 yards) at both schools. At MSU, he played 216 snaps on defense in 10 games, recording 15 tackles, and tied his career high with five tackles in 30 snaps vs. Penn State at Ford Field. NEEDS TO IMPROVE: While Sami is listed at 6'7 by MSU, he measured in at 6'4 at his Pro Day. While he still has good strength and size even at 6'4, his overall stats are underwhelming, and he is not a pass rusher - but he might be acceptable as a three-technique run plugger and be able to stick in the NFL.

JD DUPLAIN (Offensive Line) POSITIVES: JD is 6'2.5" and 300 pounds and runs a 5.39 in the 40-yard dash. He benched 225 pounds 30 times, showing excellent strength. The left guard is a four-time letter winner and three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player. He showed some durability, making 47 starts, the second most in MSU history behind Joel Foremen's 49 starts. NEEDS TO IMPROVE: Duplain needs better technique. Last year, for some reason, he was getting beat inside off his right shoulder and allowing defenders to penetrate the gap. Scouts are going to pick up on this right away, so he needs to get better there.

BRANDON WRIGHT (Defensive End) POSITIVES: Brandon is a 6'1, 250-pound defensive end who runs 4.74 in the 40-yard dash and put up 19 reps with 225 pounds. He was rated as the No.1 RB in Ohio in high school. He played in 42 career games with the Spartans and started six career games at defensive end. He had 44 career tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. NEEDS TO IMPROVE: Unfortunately, Wright does not have as much length as an average DE, and he has battled injuries that have limited his ability to get onto the field.

HAROLD JOINER (Running Back) POSITIVES: Harold has good size at 6'2, 219 pounds, and measured a fantastic 40.5 vertical jump at his Pro Day. His 40-yard dash time was 4.63, and he had seven reps at 225 pounds. He transferred in from Auburn, where he had some success in limited touches (he rushed for 94 yards and one TD on 12 carries and had six catches for 128 yards with one TD). He finished his career with 36 carries for 151 yards and 16 receptions for 186 yards. NEEDS TO IMPROVE: Harold got his bell rung early in his career vs. Northwestern and has an upright running style. He is also not the fastest or strongest, per testing, but he does have explosive ability, as evidenced by his vertical jump. Joiner might be playing out of position and might have been a better WR or OLB at MSU. His vertical jump might catch some NFL eyes, and he contributed to MSU's special teams, so that might be an area he could concentrate on, but right now, he seems like a man without an actual position.

JAYLAN FRANKLIN (Tight End) POSITIVES: Jaylan is a 6'3, 232-pound TE transfer from Wisconsin, runs a solid 4.7 in the 40-yard dash, had 17 reps at 225 pounds, and has a 32.5 vertical jump. He played in 53 career games (41 with the Badgers from 2019-22 and 12 for the Spartans in 2023). NEEDS TO IMPROVE: Franklin is 6'3 and not 6'5 as listed by MSU and weighs eight pounds less than the 240 at which he was listed. He has some decent measurables with speed and strength but needed more production to show on film, and he would need to show more consistency as a blocker and receiver to have a chance.