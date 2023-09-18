Michigan State's visit to Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 30 is set to start under the lights. After initially being reported to be a mid-afternoon start time on Peacock, it appears NBC decided it wanted the game for primetime and the schedule announced by the league this afternoon reflects that update. MSU's road trip to No. 24 Iowa on Sept. 30 will have a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time start and be broadcast on NBC with streaming available via Peacock. Unless Iowa drops out of the rankings following its visit to No. 7 Penn State, it will mark the Spartans second game against a ranked opponent this season. MSU fell 41-7 to then No. 8 Washington this past Saturday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDXig6Mga2lja29mZiB0aW1lcyBhbmQgbmV0d29ya3MgYXJl IHNldCDwn5GAIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pVnV0R21SNGlyIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaVZ1dEdtUjRpcjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcg VGVuIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDM4MTYxOTYyMTMx MDkxMzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The game at Iowa will also mark the second primetime matchup so far of the season, the other being a 31-7 victory for MSU in the season opener against Central Michigan. Michigan State will be looking to avoid a repeat of its last encounter with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City come Sept. 30. MSU traveled to Kinnick Stadium fresh off a 27-24 victory on the road over No. 13/14 Michigan in the abridged 2020 season and were sent home in decisive fashion with a 49-7 loss to Iowa. Overall, MSU is 22-24-2 all-time against Iowa, with the Hawkeyes' 2020 win snapping a three-game win streak by the Spartans in the series and two-straight wins in Kinnick.

MSU Football 2023 Season Schedule Date Opponent Location Time (ET) Sept. 1 Central Michigan East Lansing, MI 7 p.m. FS1 Sept 9. Richmond East Lansing, MI 3:30 p.n. ET BTN Sept. 16 Washington East Lansing, MI 5 p.m. Peacock Sept. 23 Maryland East Lansing, MI 3:30 p.m., NBC Sept. 30 Iowa Iowa City, IA 7:30 p.m. NBC Oct. 14 Rutgers Piscataway, NJ Noon, TBA Oct. 21 Michigan East Lansing, MI 7:30 p.m., NBC* Oct. 28 Minnesota Minneapolis, MN TBA Nov. 4 Nebraska East Lansing, MI TBA Nov. 11 Ohio State Columbus, OH 7:30 p.m. NBC Nov. 18 Indiana Bloomington, IN TBA Nov. 24 Penn State Detroit, MI 7:30 p.m. NBC

Michigan State hosts Maryland this Saturday for Week Four before its first road game of the year at Iowa. The Spartans will hope to avenge a 27-13 loss in College Park last season to the Terps. UMD enters the game 3-0 coming off a 42-14 victory over Virginia while MSU is 2-1.