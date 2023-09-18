Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes set for 7:30 p.m. start on NBC
Michigan State's visit to Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 30 is set to start under the lights. After initially being reported to be a mid-afternoon start time on Peacock, it appears NBC decided it wanted the game for primetime and the schedule announced by the league this afternoon reflects that update.
MSU's road trip to No. 24 Iowa on Sept. 30 will have a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time start and be broadcast on NBC with streaming available via Peacock. Unless Iowa drops out of the rankings following its visit to No. 7 Penn State, it will mark the Spartans second game against a ranked opponent this season. MSU fell 41-7 to then No. 8 Washington this past Saturday.
The game at Iowa will also mark the second primetime matchup so far of the season, the other being a 31-7 victory for MSU in the season opener against Central Michigan.
Michigan State will be looking to avoid a repeat of its last encounter with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City come Sept. 30. MSU traveled to Kinnick Stadium fresh off a 27-24 victory on the road over No. 13/14 Michigan in the abridged 2020 season and were sent home in decisive fashion with a 49-7 loss to Iowa.
Overall, MSU is 22-24-2 all-time against Iowa, with the Hawkeyes' 2020 win snapping a three-game win streak by the Spartans in the series and two-straight wins in Kinnick.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (ET)
|
Sept. 1
|
Central Michigan
|
East Lansing, MI
|
7 p.m. FS1
|
Sept 9.
|
Richmond
|
East Lansing, MI
|
3:30 p.n. ET BTN
|
Sept. 16
|
Washington
|
East Lansing, MI
|
5 p.m. Peacock
|
Sept. 23
|
Maryland
|
East Lansing, MI
|
3:30 p.m., NBC
|
Sept. 30
|
Iowa
|
Iowa City, IA
|
7:30 p.m. NBC
|
Oct. 14
|
Rutgers
|
Piscataway, NJ
|
Noon, TBA
|
Oct. 21
|
Michigan
|
East Lansing, MI
|
7:30 p.m., NBC*
|
Oct. 28
|
Minnesota
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
TBA
|
Nov. 4
|
Nebraska
|
East Lansing, MI
|
TBA
|
Nov. 11
|
Ohio State
|
Columbus, OH
|
7:30 p.m. NBC
|
Nov. 18
|
Indiana
|
Bloomington, IN
|
TBA
|
Nov. 24
|
Penn State
|
Detroit, MI
|
7:30 p.m. NBC
Michigan State hosts Maryland this Saturday for Week Four before its first road game of the year at Iowa. The Spartans will hope to avenge a 27-13 loss in College Park last season to the Terps. UMD enters the game 3-0 coming off a 42-14 victory over Virginia while MSU is 2-1.